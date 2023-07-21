Bitget To Host EmpowerX Summit With Web3 Industry Leaders

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, has announced the upcoming Bitget EmpowerX Summit, scheduled to take place on September 12, 2023, in Singapore. The focus of the massive event will be on the base topic of Empowering People and Society Through Crypto and Web3.

With the rapid development of cryptocurrencies and their adoption as financial transaction assets throughout the world, the need for a better understanding of their potential and integration into Web3 is becoming apparent. To address this, Bitget is hosting Bitget EmpowerX Summit. The scheduled panel discussions and topics set to be explored at the event include the trends in the integration of AI and crypto, the importance of institutional adoption, the innovations within the Web3 space, the future economy, and many others. Together with the experts, participants will be able to explore the transformative power of crypto assets and their role in shaping the future economy.

The event will bring together visionaries, creators, and game-changers. With special attention to be paid to the discussion of institutional adoption, the investment fund's side will be represented by DragonFly Capital, Shima Capital and Foresight Ventures.

The summit will also delve into the latest developments and trends within the security and AI space, engaging in panel discussions with industry leaders such as Certik and Hacken. Insights on the latest market trends and metrics will be shared by leading media and research companies such as Cointelegraph, Coin Bureau, and Altcoin Daily.

The participants will also have a chance to establish networking relations with industry leaders and project founders driving Web3 development.

Bitget is positioning the summit as an immersive experience that unveils the far-reaching impact of Web3 across various aspects of society. The ultimate aim of the event is to showcase how global ecosystems are revolutionizing finance, unleashing creativity, safeguarding privacy, and fostering vibrant communities.

Bitget welcomes everyone to attend the Bitget EmpowerX Summit and participate in the groundbreaking movement of advancing crypto adoption and education for the purpose of revolutionizing the global economy and finance. Registration for the conference is now open. Interested individuals can visit the website for more information.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers Copy Trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

