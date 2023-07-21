Realkredit Danmark A/S: Realkredit Danmark reports net profit of DKK 2,141 million for the first half of 2023

Press release











Tel. +45 45 14 14 00







21 July 2023





Realkredit Danmark reports net profit of DKK 2,141 million for the first half of 2023

Realkredit Danmark today published its interim report for the first half of 2023.

Kamilla Hammerich Skytte, CEO, comments on the financial results:

"Sales activity in the housing market improved slightly during the first half of 2023, though activity remained relatively low by historical standards. We saw some growth in mortgage lending, driven by corporate customers, but with higher new lending activity from personal customers in second quarter than in first quarter. Persistently low loan losses illustrate that our customers generally have very robust finances. Realkredit Danmark's result for the first half of 2023 was in line with expectations.

The Dansk Bank Group launched a new strategy in the second quarter. Realkredit Danmark is looking forward to engaging in execution of the strategy, which includes an emphasis on digital development and helping our customers with the green transition in the housing and property market. Realkredit Danmark also has an important part to play in the Group's ambition to provide even better advice and customer experiences with a focus on catering to all of the customer's financial needs. When it comes to housing financing, this entails that we will continue recent years' efforts to give our customers the best possible advice and terms across the Danske Bank Group's range of mortgage and bank home loans."

The report is available at rd.dk. Highlights are shown below: