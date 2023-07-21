Anzeige
Freitag, 21.07.2023
Sondermeldung 21.7.2023:
WKN: A2AMU0 | ISIN: GB00BYT1DJ19
Frankfurt
21.07.23
08:03 Uhr
16,820 Euro
-0,080
-0,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2023 | 08:06
56 Leser
Intermediate Capital Group plc: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

Intermediate Capital Group PLC ("the "Company")

21 July 2023

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

Further to the previous announcement on 21 February 2023 and following shareholder approval of the appointment at the Company's Annual General Meeting, the Board of Intermediate Capital Group PLC announces that David Bicarregui has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 20 July 2023.

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
