Intermediate Capital Group plc: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

Intermediate Capital Group PLC ("the "Company")

21 July 2023

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

Further to the previous announcement on 21 February 2023 and following shareholder approval of the appointment at the Company's Annual General Meeting, the Board of Intermediate Capital Group PLC announces that David Bicarregui has been appointed Chief Financial Officer and an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 20 July 2023.

