MF Homecare Helps Caregivers And Clients Connect On Their Exciting New Platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / MF Homecare has announced the launch of its new website and app, which will form a bridge between Caregivers and Care Recipients, providing both entities with transparency in an industry that is notorious for its lack thereof.

MF Homecare is an aggregator platform that empowers Caregivers to connect directly with clients in need of the precise family home care services they offer.

With no agencies involved, caregivers can dictate their terms, pay rate, and service areas. This enables them to better focus on the task at hand; improving the health and well-being of their clients.On the other end, clients who need customized home care services on demand can log into their app or navigate to the website, set their preferences and browse qualified caregivers' profiles, ratings and reviews.As per a statement from the company spokesperson, MF Homecare is on the verge of disrupting one of the few industries still fully reliant on antiquated systems. Bringing innovation to the forefront is the key to injecting more love and care into this sector. The company is offering unprecedented flexibility to Caregivers, who can now determine their hourly rates, select the tasks they are prepared to do, the distance they are willing to travel and truly customize their own schedules the same time, by removing traditional agencies, clients can now get home care services on demand at up to 30% less cost, and have full transparency to choose ideal caregivers based on ratings, reviews and preferences. With the launch of MF Homecare, Caregivers and Care Recipients can now connect and work together in a less restrictive environment, offering unprecedented benefits for both entities.In addition to Caregivers, Companions form a less intensive second tier of service where there is a stronger focus on providing emotional support and enhancing the mental well-being of patients. They as well can dictate their hourly rate, duties they are willing to perform, boundaries and schedule.

After downloading the app or navigating to the website, a Care Recipient (or their agent) can set up an account and browse Caregivers on demand immediately. They can have a Caregiver or Companion of their choosing waiting at their door within 90 minutes of booking their first appointment.

About MF Homecare:

Founded in 2023, MF Homecare's mission is to provide affordable and convenient home care services via a platform that enables both Caregivers and Care Recipients to connect & communicate seamlessly.With revolutionary features like location tracking, companionship, flexible working hours, transparent hourly rates, skill-based categorization of services, and more, MF Homecare is setting new benchmarks in the home care industry. They are aiming to inject more professionalism, transparency, flexibility, and most importantly, empathy into this sector.

MF Homecare is launching in Toronto and rapidly expanding across North America. For more details, visit mfhomecare.com.

