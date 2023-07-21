

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were moving lower on Friday amid fears that central banks may not be done with interest-rate hikes.



Spot gold dipped 0.3 percent to $1,963.39 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,965.75.



The dollar edged lower but was off its 15-month lows after overnight data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, touching the lowest level in two months.



U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may pause interest rate hikes after delivering a 25-bps rate hike next week.



That said, there is speculation that the U.S. central bank may keep interest rates higher for longer to rein inflation.



Besides the Fed, policy meetings of the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are also due next week.



