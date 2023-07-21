

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) reported Friday that its second-quarter net income available to common shareholders was $556 million, down from last year's $558 million. Earnings per share were $0.59, same as last year.



On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue increased 12 percent to $1.96 billion from prior year's $1.75 billion, driven by growth in net interest income. Analysts expected revenues of $1.95 billion.



Strong revenue growth contributed to a 6 percent increase in pre-tax pre-provision income on a reported basis and 7 percent on an adjusted basis.



Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis, climbed 24.5 percent from last year to $1.39 billion.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken