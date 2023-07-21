Anzeige
Freitag, 21.07.2023
Sondermeldung 21.7.2023: Warum hier heute noch rein?
WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 20 July 2023 were:

1,425.16p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,476.18p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,445.95p Including current year income and debt at par value
1,496.97p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 15,000 Ordinary shares on 4th April 2023, the Company has 48,609,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 1,383,731 shares held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).


