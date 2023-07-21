U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley Visits ConMet Foundry in Clackamas, Oregon, With a Focus on Sustainability

CLACKAMAS, OR / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / On July 17, 2023, U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) visited the Clackamas, Oregon, foundry of ConMet, a leading global provider of transformative technologies for commercial trucks and trailers. Dan Mahr, Labor Liaison and Regional Representative for Clackamas County in the Office of Senator Jeff Merkley, was also in attendance.

While visiting ConMet, Senator Merkley first received a full tour of the foundry, where more than four million aluminum die-cast components are produced each year. The tour included an exploration of facility processes such as water and aluminum recycling that ConMet practices to improve the sustainability and efficiency of the plant. The senator was also given an overview of ConMet's strong partnership with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), representing the dedicated workforce at the Clackamas foundry.

As a strong supporter of bold climate action and transportation electrification, the senator was also introduced to the nMotion TR 160-45 from ConMet eMobility. This revolutionary reefer trailer system generates energy when the vehicle is in motion using PreSet Plus eHub technology, an in-wheel electric motor. The system can power an electric TRU or store energy in the system's battery for future use, significantly reducing overall vehicle fuel consumption and emissions. The nMotion TR 160-45 helps decarbonize refrigerated transport, resulting in cleaner air and improved quality of life for local communities. It helps to create a more reliable and sustainable cold chain, maintaining the integrity and safe delivery of food, medical goods, and other critical needs.

"We were honored to host Senator Merkley at our Clackamas plant and proud to showcase ConMet's sustainability initiatives, including eMobility's latest innovation," said John Waters, President of ConMet. "We're grateful to both the senator and his staff for their interest in our electric solutions, their support of our mission to achieve zero emissions, and their genuine eagerness to learn more about our transformative work."

ConMet works closely with local utilities, government organizations, and nonprofits - such as Portland General Electric, CARB, CALSTART, and the Center for Transportation and the Environment - to educate policymakers on new technologies and explore potential funding opportunities for fleets considering electric vehicle solutions.

ConMet, a division of Amsted Industries, is a leading global supplier of wheel hubs, aluminum castings, and structural plastics to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels in the commercial vehicle industry. Founded in 1964, ConMet innovation has been critical in designing, engineering, and manufacturing revolutionary technologies for trucks and trailers. Today, ConMet products are standard equipment on most heavy-duty vehicles in North America and have a growing footprint worldwide.

ConMet eMobility was established in 2020 to address the needs and challenges of clean energy technology. Together with the unmatched wheel end expertise and support of ConMet, ConMet eMobility is enabling the development of zero-emission commercial vehicles, capturing and regenerating the kinetic energy that would otherwise go wasted. For more information, visit www.conmet.com/emobility.

