

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices declined for the third straight month in June, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



Output prices in the manufacturing industries dropped 0.6 percent year-over-year in June after a 1.1 percent fall in May.



Factory gate prices for food items slid 3.4 percent in June, largely due to lower prices for dairy products.



Prices for basic metals registered a sharp yearly decline of 11.7 percent.



Prices for domestic sales climbed 3.9 percent in June from a year ago, while those for the export market dropped 0.8 percent.



Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices plunged 35.6 percent annually in June, while those for construction products grew 6.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.5 percent in June after remaining flat in May.



