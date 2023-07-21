Lottery.com Inc.: Lottery.com Announces Changes to Executive Management Team and Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") announces that United Capital Investments London, Ltd. ("UCIL") has agreed to enter into a funding agreement with the Company. The terms and conditions of the funding agreement with UCIL will be announced after the definitive agreement is finalized. The Company also announces changes to its Board of Directors and executive management aimed at further enhancing corporate governance and strategic leadership, by drawing from deep talent within the world of finance, entertainment and sport. These changes reflect the Company's commitment to sustained growth and innovation in the gaming, sport, and entertainment industries.



New Interim CEO

On July 20, 2023, the Board of Directors made the decision to terminate Mark Gustavson from his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. In his place, Matthew McGahan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, has been appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer.

McGahan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having been an integral part of the Company's turnaround to date. This appointment ensures the continuation of the management of the Company under a safe, talented, and skilled pair of hands.

New CFO

On July 14, 2023, the Board of Directors appointed Robert J. Stubblefield as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Stubblefield brings with him extensive financial expertise, having recently served as the chief financial officer of Demeta, Inc. and Regnum Corp. His successful tenure as a financial executive in various start-up, early-stage growth, and public companies speaks to his ability to drive the Company's financial strategy and revenue initiatives.

"Mr. Stubblefield has been a key member of the consulting team that helped the Company regain regulatory compliance with Nasdaq. The Company was extremely fortunate to find someone with his background to step in and assume a leadership role over the last four months, during which he gained significant knowledge about the Company and its operations. His wealth of financial experience and leadership will be invaluable as we begin to execute our growth plans now with the support of our new investment partner, UCIL," stated interim CEO, Matthew McGahan.



"I am eager to join the Lottery.com team at such an important time for the Company. I look forward to leveraging my years of experience to guide the Company in implementing sustainable financial processes and controls," said Rob Stubblefield, Lottery.com's new CFO. "I am grateful to be working alongside an energetic group of leaders to advance the Company's strategic goals, rebuild our domestic and international revenue engines, and focus the Company's efforts on delivering maximum shareholder value. It's an exciting time to join this organization as we prepare to fully realize the revenue-generating power of our two primary assets: lottery.com and sports.com."

Independent Non-Executive Directors

In line with its ongoing restructuring and commitment to improving compliance, corporate governance, disclosure, and reporting structures, as well as boosting its offerings to customers, Lottery.com announces two new independent non-executive directors to its Board.

Tamer Hassan, renowned actor, entrepreneur, and founder of The Tamer Hassan Academy of Acting, joins the Board as an independent non-executive director.

With an illustrious career in the film and television industry, Mr. Hassan's entrepreneurial skills have also led him to success in entertainment, sports, leisure, and hospitality ventures. He has a passion for supporting emerging talent in both the UK and Cyprus and has a strong track record in business ventures across various industries.

Mr. Hassan shared his thoughts on the new role, saying,

"My journey as an actor and entrepreneur, working successfully over many years with some of the biggest household entertainment brands, has given me unique insights into industry, and I look forward to contributing my expertise to the growth and success of Lottery.com."

The second new non-executive addition to the Board is Paul Jordan, a commercial motorsport specialist with extensive international experience in sponsorship, acquisitions, and communication. With an impressive career spanning over four decades, Mr. Jordan has held senior positions with top Formula One teams and renowned motorsport brands. His ability to foster positive relationships with governing bodies, promoters, and government officials has earned him respect and admiration from peers and former colleagues.

"We are delighted to welcome both Paul and Tamer to our Board. Their vast experience and achievements in the sports and entertainment industries will undoubtedly be an asset to our strategic decision-making process," commented Chairman Matthew McGahan.

These Board changes come as part of Lottery.com's dedication to maintaining a strong leadership team and ensuring the Company's continued growth and success in the global gaming market.

Mr. McGahan added:

"Lottery.com is committed to maintaining transparency, innovation, and excellence in its operations and governance. With the funding partner announced today and the Board changes in place, the Company is well-positioned to advance its mission and create value for all stakeholders."

For more information please contact: ir@lottery.com, or visit: http://www.lottery.com and Sports.com Twitter

About Lottery.com, Inc.

Lottery.com, Inc. is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and other countries to remotely purchase safe and legally sanctioned lottery games. Lottery participants look to the Company's website, Lottery.com, for compelling, real-time results on over 800 lottery games from over 40 countries. In all that it does, Lottery.com's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives.

