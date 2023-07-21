Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 21.7.2023: Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.07.2023 | 13:12
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DIY toilet kit and innovative app for community water maintenance are among a score of new Design for Good solutions aimed at improving millions of lives

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural year of global non-profit alliance Design for Good (DfG) has seen more than 600 designers from across 10 industry-leading companies and institutions collaboratively deliver over 20 solutions aimed at tackling challenges around water and sanitation. Together, these innovations have the potential to improve the lives of up to 4,8 million people within 24 months of implementation.Df

Established in 2022, Design for Good (DfG) is a unique alliance seeking to directly impact the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by delivering open-source and licence-free products and services to any communities who can make use of them. The most recent DfG collaboration focuses on clean water and sanitation (SDG#6) - billions of people live without safely managed drinking water, sanitation and hygiene services, which are critical for protecting human health.

Among the 20 new DfG solutions are an app to enable local communities in Kenya, where one out of three people lack access to safe water, to maintain their own water systems, and a DIY kit to enable women and girls to set up a temporary home toilet in slums in New Delhi, India. DfG will now work with more than 10 development organisations and innovation partners on sustainably implementing and scaling the solutions. The app for water systems in Kenya, for example, is being prototyped, and the long-term ambition is to scale to 580 schemes across rural and peri-urban Kenyan regions.

"Our mission is clear: we use our collective creativity to make a direct and measurable positive impact on the world," said Sandy Speicher, a DfG trustee and former CEO of design and consulting firm IDEO, who presented at the United Nation's Water Action Agenda Special Event on 17 July 2023. The event aims to mobilise action across countries, sectors and stakeholders to meet global water- and sanitation-related goals and targets.

DfG aims to directly harness the creative talent of thousands of designers to design, develop and deliver products and services to improve the lives of millions. DfG's members comprise many of the world's largest organisations, including General Mills, LIXIL, Logitech, Nedbank, Nestlé, McKinsey & Company, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Philips and the Royal College of Art.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/diy-toilet-kit-and-innovative-app-for-community-water-maintenance-are-among-a-score-of-new-design-for-good-solutions-aimed-at-improving-millions-of-lives-301882948.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.