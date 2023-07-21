Theratechnologies Announces the Resignation of One of Its Directors, Mr. Gary Littlejohn

MONTREAL, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. ("Theratechnologies" or the "Company") (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Mr. Gary Littlejohn has resigned from the Board of Directors of Theratechnologies and as a member of its Audit Committee, effective immediately.



"I want to thank Gary for his important contributions to Theratechnologies as a director since joining the Company in October 2018," said Dawn Svoronos, Chair of the Board at Theratechnologies. "Gary was a member of the Audit Committee since May 2019 and a member of the Compensation Committee from May 2019 until March 2023, including acting as chair of this committee from August 2019 to March 2023. We value the expertise and commitment he brought to his director and committee roles during his tenure."

Consistent with past practices, the Board of Directors of the Company will assess whether it will appoint a new member to fill this vacancy before the next annual meeting of shareholders.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

