Sports company PUMA has signed St. Lucian track star Julien Alfred, who will begin wearing the companies products this week at the Diamond League in Monaco.

The 22-year-old has experienced a meteoric rise through the rankings over the past 18 months, having gone undefeated at 100 metres in the 2022 NCAA season, and picking up a silver medal in the same event at the Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022.

Her fine form has continued into 2023, with Alfred becoming the first woman in NCAA history to break the seven second barrier at 60 metres, and in doing so securing her spot as the all-time second fastest indoor sprinter at both 60 and 200 metres. The seven-time NCAA Champion capped a remarkable first half to the year by taking gold at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador earlier this month.

"Julien is an incredible athlete, one we believe will continue to make history on the track," said Pascal Rolling, Head of Sports Marketing at PUMA. "She is the true embodiment of forever faster and our ambition to be the fastest brand on the planet we're thrilled to have her join the PUMA family."

"PUMA has such legendary status in athletics, so the decision to join their family was an easy one," said Julien Alfred. "I feel that together we can achieve great things on and off the track."

Now ranked in the top four at both 100 and 200 metres, Alfred will wear PUMA's evoSPEED TOKYO NITRO track and field spikes, which offer the ultimate combination of power and propulsion thanks to PUMA's NITRO Elite foam technology in the forefoot and a full-length Pebax plate.

