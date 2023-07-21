Provides Update on Palos Verdes Assays

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2023) - Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the trenching program at Los Pavitos has been completed. A total of 347 samples from trenches have been submitted to the lab for assay, with results received for 303 samples to date. The trenching was generally focussed on areas with little outcrop along strike from areas with quartz veining and high-grade surface assays. In general, the best trench results are located in the Santa Cruz and Las Auras areas, as expected based on surface sampling results. The 5,289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project is located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico

Results show wide zones of mineralization, with the best being 4 meters with 10.3 g/t Au and 104 g/t Ag within a 19-meter-long mineralized interval at Las Auras and 7.8 meters with 2.31 g/t Au and 13 g/t Ag at Santa Cruz, along with several intervals of lower grade mineralization (Table 1).

Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO, commented: "Trench sampling at Los Pavitos has shown that in some areas the narrow high grade quartz veins defined in surface sampling are hosted by wider mineralized structures. Wider zones of gold mineralization near the surface could be important for future development of the property. We are looking forward to exploring these mineralized zones by drilling, planned to commence shortly."

Table 1. Highlight assays from Los Pavitos trenches

Trench Location Length (m) Au_g/t Ag g/t ZA1 Auras 6.4 0.1 - ZA2 Auras 19.0 2.2 22.9 includes

4.0 10.3 104.3 ZSC4 Santa Cruz 18.5 0.2 - ZSC3-1 Santa Cruz 2.1 1.7 - ZSC9 Santa Cruz 8.0 0.5 - ZSC10 Santa Cruz 7.8 2.3 13.0 ZSC12 Santa Cruz 2.5 0.9 69.6 New Data







ZSC1 Santa Cruz 2.00 0.95 -



2.30 0.50 - ZSC7 Santa Cruz 17.70 0.13 - includes

8.80 0.16 - and

2.90 0.25 35.2 ZSC13 Santa Cruz 2.00 0.22 - ZE3 Española 1.40 0.74 -

The trenching program across the main mineralized trends on the Los Pavitos property is now complete. The cumulative length of trench samples is 698 meters in 25 trenches (Table 2). The best assays for individual samples are 20.4 g/t Au and 207 g/t Ag over 2 meters at Las Auras and 16.7 g/t Au and 48,2 g/t Ag over 1 meter at Santa Cruz. The main objective of the trenching program is to define the orientation and full width of the mineralized structures prior to starting the drill campaign, expected shortly.

Table 2. Sampled trenches at Los Pavitos









Coord start WGS84 Coord end WGS84 Trench Location Length Azim Easting Northing Easting Northing ZA1 Las Auras 31.50 348 674,686 3,003,774 674,681 3,003,803 ZA2 Las Auras 44.50 335 674,770 3,003,795 674,752 3,003,833 ZSC1 Santa Cruz 67.85 320 676,997 3,001,638 676,954 3,001,688 ZSC2 Santa Cruz 40.30 153 676,766 3,001,823 676,802 3,001,805 ZSC3-1 Santa Cruz 28.70 322 676,754 3,001,728 676,739 3,001,749 ZSC3-2 Santa Cruz 13.00 313 676,731 3,001,754 676,723 3,001,762 ZSC4 Santa Cruz 35.20 325 676,721 3,001,708 676,703 3,001,734 ZSC5 Santa Cruz 43.30 322 676,487 3,001,431 676,515 3,001,400 ZSC6 Santa Cruz 40.00 308 676,092 3,001,434 676,122 3,001,410 ZSC7 Santa Cruz 28.50 320 676,950 3,001,695 676,932 3,001,714 ZSC8 Santa Cruz 18.20 155 677,323 3,002,231 677,331 3,002,216 ZSC9 Santa Cruz 38.20 231 676,790 3,001,997 676,828 3,001,994 ZSC10 Santa Cruz 21.20 273 676,813 3,001,939 674,794 3,001,942 ZSC11 Santa Cruz 24.20 335 676,844 3,001,869 676,835 3,001,888 ZSC12 Santa Cruz 14.30 328 676,914 3,001,680 676,908 3,001,690 ZSC13 Santa Cruz 16.90 320 676,589 3,001,359 676,579 3,001,369 ZSC14 Santa Cruz 10.20 295 676,873 3,001,652 676,866 3,001,656 ZE1-1 Española 22.15 306 675,334 3,002,793 675,318 3,002,806 ZE1-2 Española 7.40 298 675,314 3,002,806 675,309 3,002,809 ZE2 Española 31.20 335 675,375 3,002,842 675,388 3,002,815 ZE3 Española 28.70 242 675,387 3,002,811 675,363 3,002,798





Figure 1. Trench locations at Los Pavitos.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/174346_82bdda45e4847b8d_0004full.jpg

Palos Verdes Assays Update

The Company is in the process of completing a 2,500-meter drill program on the Palos Verdes project. The drill program is designed to test the areas of the Palos Verdes vein system in areas where there previously was no drill access, mainly along the northeastern extension of the vein system and certain areas in the southwestern portion where previous drilling occurred. Eight holes have been completed for a total of about 1,500 meters of HQ core drilled for the current program. Assay data from the first seven holes have been received from the lab and evaluation is in progress. The Company now expects to announce those results next week.





Photo of core from hole PV-23-25 showing multistage vein mineralization with locally abundant sulfide minerals from about 150,3m to 154.2 meters. This hole was drilled in the center of the vein system under the previous drilling and near hole PV-11 that was drilled at a steeper angle from closer to the vein outcrop.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7434/174346_82bdda45e4847b8d_0005full.jpg

QA/QC

Rock samples taken by Prismo were analyzed by multielement ICP-AES and MS methods by ALS Group, an internationally recognized analytical service provider. Gold is analyzed as part of the ICP package using a 25-gram aqua regia digestion. Ag, Pb and Zn over 1% and Au values over 1 g/t are re-analyzed by the by an overrange ICP method. Certified Reference Materials including standard pulps and coarse blank material were inserted in the sample stream at regular intervals.

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and President, CEO and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

