Freitag, 21.07.2023
Sondermeldung 21.7.2023:
0,2580,26815:40
21.07.2023 | 14:30
Pensana Plc - Directors Dealings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Directors Dealings

Pensana Plc (LSE: PRE) advises that on 19 July 2023, Paul Atherley purchased 43,064 Pensana ordinary shares at a price of £0.254. Accordingly, Paul Atherley now holds a total of 13,681,535 ordinary shares in Pensana, representing 4.79% of the Company's issued share capital.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

Pensana Plc

Paul Atherley, Chairman IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Paul Atherley

2 Reason for notification

a) Position/status

Chairman

b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial

3 Details of the Issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Pensana plc

b) LEI

213800H4QP6T9499RU64

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where the transaction s have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument identification code

Ordinary shares of Pensana plc ISIN GB00BKM0ZJ18

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.254 43,064

d) Aggregated information

n/a

e) Date of the transaction(s)

19 July 2023

f) Place of the transaction

LSE Main Market


