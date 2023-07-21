China's National Energy Administration (NEA) says the nation installed 78.42 GW of solar in the first six months of this year, bringing it to nearly 470 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity by the end of June.The NEA says China's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 470 GW at the end of June. In the first six months of this year, the country added 78.42 GW of new PV systems, with 17.2 GW deployed in June alone. New solar power installations hit 20.37 GW in the first two months of 2023, followed by 13.29 GW in March, 14.65 GW in April, and 12.9 GW in May. The China Photovoltaic Industry ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...