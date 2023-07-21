Anzeige
Freitag, 21.07.2023
Sondermeldung 21.7.2023: Warum hier heute noch rein?
ACCESSWIRE
21.07.2023 | 14:38
Georgia-Pacific's Principles in Perspective: Keith Dula

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / "Doing what you love, and loving what you do." Listen to Keith Dula, supply chain manager at our Dixie plant in Lexington, Kentucky, explain the importance of being a lifelong learner, exploring your passions and pushing yourself while creating value personally, for the company and your community.

Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us . For news, visit: gp.com/news

