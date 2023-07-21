The "Germany Diabetes Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, By SMBG Device, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany Diabetes Market is projected to reach USD 30.4 Billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.92% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. Germany faces one of the highest diabetes rates in the European region, with an increasing number of type 2 diabetes cases over the next two decades.

The German Diabetes Centre (DDZ) estimates that up to 12 Million people might suffer from metabolic disorders by 2040, posing significant challenges to the German healthcare system. Currently, mortality rates among people with diabetes in Germany are approximately twice as high as those without diabetes.

Innovations Drive Market Growth

Leading manufacturers are focusing on technological innovations and advanced products to gain a substantial market share in the Germany Diabetes Market. Insulin delivery systems technology has seen significant advancements, ranging from insulin injections to insulin pumps. These technological innovations offer convenience in maintaining blood glucose levels. Consequently, owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, the German diabetes market is expected to witness growth in the coming years. In 2022, the market was valued at USD 21.51 Billion.

Growing Prevalence Among Older Adults

The prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the German adult population is exceptionally high, with an increasing number of undiagnosed patients. Unhealthy lifestyle choices and an aging population contribute to the rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes, expected to increase further in the upcoming years. High-quality care, including monitoring, active self-management, and risk factor control, is crucial in preventing complications of type 2 diabetes in German patients.

Insulin Pen Market Anticipated to Flourish

The Germany Diabetes Market is segmented into four parts: Insulin Pen, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Device, Self Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device, and Insulin Pump. The Insulin Pen segment is anticipated to hold significant market demand in the coming years. Insulin pens are gaining popularity due to their user-friendly design and ease of usage, making them preferred among patients. The rising incidence of diabetes has also prompted the introduction of various digital care solutions to assist people with diabetes.

German Government Initiative to Combat Diabetes

The German government has recognized the urgency of addressing the diabetes pandemic. A comprehensive plan is in place to cap out-of-pocket healthcare costs and cover all medically necessary treatments, including insulin drugs, for the public. As a result, German diabetes patients benefit from some of the lowest out-of-pocket expenses globally.

Key Players and Partnerships

About the Report

The report titled "Germany Diabetes Market" provides a complete analysis of the Germany Insulin Devices Market, covering Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) market, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market, Insulin Pen market, and Insulin Pump market. It offers valuable insights into the market dynamics, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities for diabetic care drugs.

