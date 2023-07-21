Anzeige
WKN: 884637 | ISIN: GB0003292009 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
21.07.2023 | 15:01
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): Practical assessment of defensive growth strategy

DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): Practical assessment of defensive growth strategy 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): Practical assessment of defensive growth strategy 
21-Jul-2023 / 13:30 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Analyst interview | Investment Companies 
Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) | Practical assessment of defensive growth strategy 
 
ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk 
Interviews. 
 
Mark takes us through his report on the trust entitled 'Investor Day: defensive growth in practice', explains what 
investors get from the strategy, what differentiates ICGT from other private equity and what defensive growth as a 
strategy means in practice. 
 
ICG Enterprise is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth through selectively 
investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US. 
Listen to the interview here 
 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 
 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                         mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1685821 21-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1685821&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2023 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.