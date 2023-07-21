DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): Practical assessment of defensive growth strategy

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT): Practical assessment of defensive growth strategy 21-Jul-2023 / 13:30 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Analyst interview | Investment Companies Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) | Practical assessment of defensive growth strategy ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark takes us through his report on the trust entitled 'Investor Day: defensive growth in practice', explains what investors get from the strategy, what differentiates ICGT from other private equity and what defensive growth as a strategy means in practice. ICG Enterprise is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth through selectively investing in profitable private companies, primarily in Europe and the US. Listen to the interview here If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here To contact us: Hardman & Co Analyst: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 (0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1685821 21-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1685821&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2023 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)