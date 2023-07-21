F Street Receives Capital Investment From High-Profile Joint Venture

Marc Lasry and Dan Rappaport Lead Team at Brighton With New Investment in F Street Private Lending Services

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / F Street Investments ("F Street"), the lending division of F Street, is thrilled to announce a substantial capital infusion into its High-Yield Promissory Note Fund ("the Fund") through Brighton Asset Management ("Brighton"). Investors and strategic advisors of the Brighton team include Marc Lasry, current CEO of Avenue Capital Group and previous owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, Dan Rappaport, the former CEO of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), and Joseph Rappaport, Director of Sales and Business Development at Sylvan Asset Management. The investment marks a significant milestone for F Street, emphasizing the trust and confidence institutional investors have placed in the Fund's strategic vision and exceptional investment expertise.

The notable professionals associated with Brighton bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise investing in alternative investments. Their involvement in this investment further strengthens the Fund's position and enhances its ability to achieve its long-term growth objectives.

The capital infusion will help to expand the Fund's investment portfolio, pursue new strategic opportunities, and fuel its ongoing mission of delivering exceptional, consistent interest returns to its investors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marc, Dan, and Joe as strategic partners and appreciate their confidence in our investment strategy," said Scott Lurie, founder of F Street. "This investment will enable us to enhance our portfolio further and pursue new avenues of growth."

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the experienced team at F Street to grow the existing platform and explore new investment strategies to scale the business," said Dan Rappaport, Managing Member of Brighton.

The investment reinforces the growing demand in private lending markets and the recognition that F Street is a preferred choice for investors seeking compelling alternative investment opportunities. The Fund's disciplined investment approach, comprehensive due diligence process, and dedication to capital preservation have been instrumental in its continued success.

About F Street:

Founded in 2008, F Street invests and maintains ownership stakes in businesses across several verticals, including real estate lending, development & acquisition, and investments in emerging market technologies. Our focus continues to be on finding opportunities that maximize returns and wealth creation.

About Brighton:

Brighton is a private investment firm focused on real estate lending, development, and acquisition. Brighton seeks to maximize value for its stakeholders by creating investment opportunities in niche markets that are not dominated by larger, more traditional financial institutions.

