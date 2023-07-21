Nexus Energy Services Inc. AKA Dryworld: DRYWORLD Signs PFC Beroe in Historic Multi-Year Partnership with Ronaldinho

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2023 / DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:IBGR) is pleased to announce it has signed Bulgarian professional football team PFC Beroe, known as "The Greens," in a historic 3-year deal that will be the first of its kind to showcase a football Icon's brand in Ronaldinho's "OBruxo" logo being placed on the right chest of the team's third jersey.

Beroe is a Bulgarian professional association football club based in Stara Zagora, that competes in the First League, the top division of the Bulgarian Football League. The club was founded in 1916 under the name Vereya. The club's colours are green and white.

Since then, the home ground of Beroe has been Stadion Beroe in Stara Zagora with a seating capacity of 12,128. Beroe was the 1986 Bulgarian champion, and they also won the Bulgarian Cup twice in 2010 and 2013. In terms of international achievements, Beroe holds the record for Balkans Cup titles, having won the tournament four times. The club's most noted and successful player is Petko Petkov, wining the "A Group Top Scorer" award twice throughout his career.

The 3-year deal, which begins immediately, has an option to extend the contract for an additional 2 years and sees PFC Beroe buy a minimum of $215,000 USD in fan merchandise and Youth Academy kit per year. Locking in a minimum of $645,000 in revenue over the next 3 years for DRYWORLD Brands Inc. DRYWORLD will supply the club with Gift of Kit for the 1st and 2nd team players as well as a licensing fee for the sponsorship rights.

Co-CEO Brian McKenzie "This deal is the company sending a strong signal to the football market and our shareholders that we have reached a turning point for our brand. It's what we've been working for since we became a public company. The revenue from this contract is just a taste of what can be achieved with kit supply deals in the football/soccer category. This is only the beginning."

Beroe PFC owner Hernan Batato commented "Today is a great day for our institution, and we are proud to announce this new partnership with DRYWORLD, a recognized world brand that has already dressed great soccer teams and will undoubtedly continue to do so. At the same time, being the first team in the world to wear one of the greatest footballers, Ronaldinho's "OBruxo" symbol and now having him as our "Godfather" will make us a challenge for any team in the Bulgarian league to play against. The Beroe executives, managers, players, and fans alike will always greet him with open arms."

Ronaldinho stated "I feel so proud to have my humble image on the shirt of PFC Beroe. As my father and my brother always said to me, the game of football is just a happy feeling. Let's go together Beroe!"

