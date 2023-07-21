Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics (IAF) has developed an ultra-efficient circuit topology for voltage converters with an electrical efficiency of 99.74%. The tech could considerably raise the coefficient of performance for electrocaloric heat pumps and the scientists are now considering components based on semiconductor gallium nitride (GaN) for higher power density and efficiency.From pv magazine Germany The IAF has developed special power electronics for electrocaloric heat pumps to considerably raise their electrical efficiency. With the electrocaloric effect, ...

