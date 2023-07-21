The "Switzerland Diabetes Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, By SMBG Device, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Switzerland Diabetes Market is expected to reach US$ 1.99 Billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.71% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. The report highlights the escalating diabetes prevalence in Switzerland, with approximately half a million people affected by the disease.

Diabetes, a critical public health concern, has been identified as one of the four priority non-infectious diseases requiring immediate action by world leaders. The prevalence of diabetes has been consistently rising in Switzerland due to factors such as population growth, urbanization, aging, and increased obesity rates. Managing diabetes and achieving improved glycemic control is vital in reducing late complications, including cardiovascular and microvascular diseases.

The Switzerland Diabetes Market is categorized into four segments: Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG), Insulin Pump, and Insulin Pen. The report projects that the Insulin Pen segment will witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes across various age groups and increased research and development activities.

Type 2 diabetes accounts for the majority of diabetes cases in Switzerland, affecting around 500,000 individuals, while Type 1 diabetes affects approximately 40,000 people, according to data from Swiss Medical Net. Diabetes can lead to severe complications, including kidney failure, leg amputation, heart attacks, strokes, nerve damage, and vision loss.

The healthcare system in Switzerland, divided among cantonal, federal, and municipal governments, plays a crucial role in licensing providers, coordinating hospital services, promoting health through disease prevention, and subsidizing institutions and individual premiums. The federal government oversees system financing, pharmaceutical and medical device safety and quality, public health initiatives, research, and training.

Leading Players

Leading manufacturers in the Switzerland Diabetes Market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Becton Dickinson (BD), Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed AG, Biocon, Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, and Dexcom Inc. Medtronic recently obtained European approvals for its Guardian 4 sensor, which can be used as a standalone continuous glucose monitor or integrated into insulin pumps and pens, providing real-time glucose monitoring alongside insulin tracking.

Report Overview

The comprehensive report, "Switzerland Diabetes Market Forecast," provides valuable insights into the market dynamics, growth drivers, and challenges faced in diabetic care. It analyzes the sub-segments of the Diabetes Market in Switzerland, including Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG), Insulin Pen, and Insulin Pump, along with the key companies operating in the market. The report also offers an in-depth company analysis with a focus on recent developments and financial insights.

