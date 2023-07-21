US researchers have developed new integrated halide perovskite photoelectrochemical cells, while Fortescue Future Industries has revealed plans to acquire a hydrogen project from Nikola in Arizona.Rice University engineers have achieved record-breaking efficiency for an integrated photoreactor. The device directly produces hydrogen from solar with 20.8% efficiency. It uses an anticorrosion barrier that insulates the semiconductor from water without impeding the transfer of electrons. The researchers published their findings in Nature Communications. "You needed two layers to the barrier, one to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...