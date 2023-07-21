JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 June 2023 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
30 June 2023
US$ 4.05
JZCP's NAV at 30 June 2023 is $4.05 per share ($4.00 per share at 31 May 2023), the increase in NAV of 5 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 3 cents, fx gains of 2 cents and income of 1 cent offset by expenses and finance costs of (1) cent.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 June 2023:
US$'000
Assets
Private Investments 253,769
Cash at bank and treasuries 104,932
Other receivables 42
Total Assets 358,743
Liabilities
Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 43,936
Other liabilities 1,027
Total liabilities 44,963
Net Asset Value 313,780
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.05
Enquiries:
Company website:www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com