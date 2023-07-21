JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 June 2023 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30 June 2023 US$ 4.05

JZCP's NAV at 30 June 2023 is $4.05 per share ($4.00 per share at 31 May 2023), the increase in NAV of 5 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 3 cents, fx gains of 2 cents and income of 1 cent offset by expenses and finance costs of (1) cent.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 June 2023:

US$'000

Assets

Private Investments 253,769

Cash at bank and treasuries 104,932

Other receivables 42

Total Assets 358,743

Liabilities

Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 43,936

Other liabilities 1,027

Total liabilities 44,963

Net Asset Value 313,780

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.05

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com