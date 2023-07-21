MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.: Metrocity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For Second Quarter 2023

ATLANTA, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $13.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $15.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, and $16.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $28.8 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $35.5 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:
- Annualized return on average assets was 1.55%, compared to 1.87% for the first quarter of 2023 and 2.16% for the second quarter of 2022.
- Annualized return on average equity was 14.87%, compared to 18.09% for the first quarter of 2023 and 20.65% for the second quarter of 2022. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 15.50% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 19.08% for the first quarter of 2023 and 20.90% for the second quarter of 2022.
- Efficiency ratio of 38.8%, compared to 33.1% for the first quarter of 2023 and 37.6% for the second quarter of 2022.
- Total assets increased by $56.1 million, or 1.6%, to $3.48 billion from the previous quarter.
- Total deposits increased by $54.4 million, or 2.1%, to $2.70 billion from the previous quarter.
Year-to-Date 2023 Highlights:
- Return on average assets was 1.71% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 2.34% for same period in 2022.
- Return on average equity was 16.47% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 23.67% for same period in 2022. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 17.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 23.81% for the same period in 2022.
- Efficiency ratio of 35.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 34.6% for the same period in 2022.
Results of Operations
Net Income
Net income was $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 16.7%, from $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. This decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income of $1.3 million, a decrease in noninterest income of $1.3 million and an increase in noninterest expense of $855,000, offset by a decrease in provision for credit losses of $416,000 and a decrease in income tax expense of $335,000 . Net income decreased by $3.0 million, or 18.6%, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $16.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. This decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income of $5.3 million, offset by an increase in noninterest income of $108,000, a decrease in noninterest expense of $1.6 million, a decrease in income tax expense of $149,000 and a decrease in provision for credit losses of $416,000 .
Net income was $28.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, a decrease of $6.7 million, or 18.8%, from $35.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 . This decrease was due to a decrease in net interest income of $9.7 million and a decrease in noninterest income of $1.5 million, offset by a decrease in noninterest expense of $3.1 million, a decrease in income tax expense of $906,000 and a decrease in provision for credit losses of $520,000 .
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Interest income totaled $47.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $1.5 million, or 3.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 10 basis points increase in the loan yield and a 73 basis points increase in the investments yield. As compared to the second quarter of 2022, interest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $14.5 million, or 43.8%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $408.7 million coupled with a 100 basis points increase in the loan yield.
Interest expense totaled $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.8 million, or 14.1%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 40 basis points increase in deposit costs and a 56 basis points increase in borrowing costs. As compared to the second quarter of 2022, interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $19.7 million, or 702.6%, due to a 333 basis points increase in deposit costs and a 225 basis points increase in borrowing costs coupled with a $291.9 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits and a $124.2 million increase in average borrowings.
The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.10% compared to 3.30% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 20 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 13 basis points to 5.90% from 5.77% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2023 increased by 44 basis points to 3.74% from 3.30% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets decreased by $1.3 million from the previous quarter, due to a decrease in average loans of $25.5 million, offset by an increase in average total investments of $24.2 million . Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $9.8 million from the previous quarter as average borrowings decreased by $32.2 million while average interest-bearing deposits increased by $22.3 million .
As compared to the same period in 2022, the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 116 basis points to 3.10% from 4.26%, primarily due to a 318 basis point increase in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.42 billion, offset by a 125 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.23 billion . Average earning assets for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $381.5 million from the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $408.7 million increase in average loans, offset by a $24.0 million decrease in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2023 increased by $416.1 million from the second quarter of 2022, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $291.9 million and an increase in average borrowings of $124.2 million .
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $4.8 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 20.9%, from the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower gains on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans, SBA servicing income and other income, partially offset by higher mortgage loan fees. SBA loan sales totaled $30.3 million (sales premium of 5.24%) during the second quarter of 2023 compared to $36.5 million (sales premium of 6.80%) during the first quarter of 2023. Mortgage loan originations totaled $72.8 million during the second quarter 2023 compared to $43.3 million during the first quarter of 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, we recorded a $255,000 fair value adjustment gain on our SBA servicing asset which had a $0.01 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.
Compared to the same period in 2022, noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased slightly by $108,000, or 2.3%, primarily due to higher gains on sale of SBA loans and SBA servicing income, partially offset by lower mortgage loan fees as a result of lower volume and lower gains on sale of mortgage loans, as no mortgage loans were sold during the second quarter of 2023.
Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $10.8 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 12.4%, from the six month ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to lower mortgage loan fees from lower volume and lower gains on sale of mortgage loans as no mortgage loans were sold during the first half of 2023, offset by increases in gains on sale of SBA loans, SBA servicing income and other income.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $11.5 million, an increase of $855,000, or 8.0%, from $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, FDIC deposit insurance premiums and fair value losses on our equity securities, partially offset by lower occupancy and equipment expense and loan related expenses. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest expense during the second quarter of 2023 decreased by $1.6 million, or 12.1%, primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits and loan related expenses.
Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $22.2 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 12.2%, from $25.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 . This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits partially due to lower commissions from lower loan volume, as well as lower loan and other real estate owned related expenses and fair value losses on our equity securities.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 38.8% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 33.1% and 37.6% for the first quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2022, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the efficiency ratio was 35.8% compared to 34.6% for the same period in 2022.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 29.6%, compared to 27.1% for the first quarter of 2023 and 26.0% for the second quarter of 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 28.2% compared to 25.6% for the same period in 2022.
Balance Sheet
Total Assets
Total assets were $3.48 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $56.1 million, or 1.6%, from $3.42 billion at March 31, 2023, and an increase of $307.2 million, or 9.7%, from $3.17 billion at June 30, 2022 . The $56.1 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $38.7 million, loans of $8.7 million and other assets of $9.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank stock of $2.1 million . The $307.2 million increase in total assets at June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022 was primarily due to increases in loans of $250.7 million, cash and cash equivalents of $39.6 million and other assets of $20.5 million, partially offset by a $3.6 million decrease in mortgage servicing rights and a $2.7 million decrease in securities available for sale.
Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.84% of our total assets at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.87% and 1.02% at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
Loans
Loans held for investment were $3.02 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $8.7 million, or 0.3%, compared to $3.01 billion at March 31, 2023, and an increase of $250.7 million, or 9.1%, compared to $2.77 billion at June 30, 2022 . The increase in loans at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily due to a $17.3 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, a $3.1 million increase in residential mortgage loans and a $2.6 million increase in construction and development loans, offset by a $14.8 million decrease in commercial real estate loans. There were no loans classified as held for sale at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 or June 30, 2022 .
Deposits
Total deposits were $2.70 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $54.4 million, or 2.1%, compared to total deposits of $2.64 billion at March 31, 2023, and an increase of $301.5 million, or 12.6%, compared to total deposits of $2.40 billion at June 30, 2022 . The increase in total deposits at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 was due to a $80.9 million increase in money market accounts and a $42.4 million increase in time deposits, offset by a $64.4 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits, a $2.5 million decrease in savings accounts and a $2.0 million decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits.
Noninterest-bearing deposits were $575.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $577.3 million at March 31, 2023 and $620.2 million at June 30, 2022 . Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 21.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, compared to 21.8% at March 31, 2023 and 25.9% at June 30, 2022 . Interest-bearing deposits were $2.12 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $2.07 billion at March 31, 2023 and $1.78 billion at June 30, 2022 . Interest-bearing deposits constituted 78.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, compared to 78.2% at March 31, 2023 and 74.1% at June 30, 2022 .
Uninsured deposits were 30.7% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, compared to 31.9% and 28.5% at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. As of June 30, 2023, we had $1.19 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ( $702.5 million ), Federal Reserve Discount Window ( $444.6 million ) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $47.5 million ).
Asset Quality
The Company recorded a credit provision for credit losses of $416,000 during the second quarter of 2023, compared to no provision for credit losses recorded during the first quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2022. The credit provision recorded during the second quarter of 2023 was due to the decrease in reserves allocated to individually analyzed loans, as well as a decrease in the general reserves allocated to our residential mortgage loan portfolio as the outlook for the national housing price index improved during the second quarter 2023. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2023 was 0.06%, compared to a net recovery of 0.00% for both the first quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2022.
Nonperforming assets totaled $23.6 million, or 0.68% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, an increase of $4.1 million from $19.5 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, and a decrease of $10.4 million from $34.0 million, or 1.07% of total assets, at June 30, 2022 . The increase in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 was primarily due to a $4.0 million increase in nonaccrual loans and a $235,000 increase in other real estate owned.
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.60% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.63% at March 31, 2023 and 0.60% at June 30, 2022 . Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 79.88% at June 30, 2023, compared to 101.22% and 54.79% at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia . To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of the recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine ; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
METROCITYBANKSHARES, INC
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
Selected income statement data:
Interest income
$
47,482
$
45,965
$
43,945
$
38,297
$
33,025
$
93,447
$
64,978
Interest expense
22,512
19,732
14,995
8,509
2,805
42,244
4,105
Net interest income
24,970
26,233
28,950
29,788
30,220
51,203
60,873
Provision for credit losses
(416)
-
(1,168)
(1,703)
-
(416)
104
Noninterest income
4,761
6,016
1,794
5,101
4,653
10,777
12,309
Noninterest expense
11,534
10,679
12,379
12,688
13,119
22,213
25,298
Income tax expense
5,505
5,840
9,353
7,011
5,654
11,345
12,251
Net income
13,108
15,730
10,180
16,893
16,100
28,838
35,529
Per share data:
Basic income per share
$
0.52
$
0.63
$
0.40
$
0.66
$
0.63
$
1.15
$
1.40
Diluted income per share
$
0.51
$
0.62
$
0.40
$
0.66
$
0.63
$
1.13
$
1.38
Dividends per share
$
0.18
$
0.18
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.36
$
0.30
Book value per share (at period end)
$
14.76
$
14.04
$
13.88
$
13.76
$
12.69
$
14.76
$
12.69
Shares of common stock outstanding
25,279,846
25,143,675
25,169,709
25,370,417
25,451,125
25,279,846
25,451,125
Weighted average diluted shares
25,477,143
25,405,855
25,560,138
25,702,023
25,729,156
25,468,941
25,746,691
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets
1.55
%
1.87
%
1.19
%
2.07
%
2.16
%
1.71
%
2.34
%
Return on average equity
14.87
18.09
11.57
20.56
20.65
16.47
23.67
Dividend payout ratio
34.77
28.98
37.55
22.75
23.85
31.61
21.62
Yield on total loans
5.95
5.85
5.50
5.11
4.95
5.90
4.98
Yield on average earning assets
5.90
5.77
5.43
4.94
4.65
5.84
4.49
Cost of average interest bearing liabilities
3.74
3.30
2.49
1.51
0.56
3.52
0.40
Cost of deposits
3.88
3.48
2.61
1.48
0.55
3.69
0.41
Net interest margin
3.10
3.30
3.58
3.84
4.26
3.20
4.21
Efficiency ratio(1)
38.79
33.11
40.26
36.37
37.62
35.84
34.57
Asset quality data (at period end):
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment
0.06
%
(0.00)
%
(0.01)
%
(0.00)
%
(0.00)
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO
0.78
0.64
0.80
1.09
1.22
0.78
1.22
ACL to nonperforming loans
79.88
101.22
68.88
53.25
54.79
79.88
54.79
ACL to loans held for investment
0.60
0.63
0.45
0.50
0.60
0.60
0.60
Balance sheet and capital ratios:
Gross loans held for investment to deposits
112.27
%
114.27
%
114.94
%
116.21
%
115.86
%
112.27
%
115.86
%
Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits
21.32
21.83
22.95
23.43
25.87
21.32
25.87
Investment securities to assets
0.84
0.87
0.86
0.91
1.02
0.84
1.02
Common equity to assets
10.74
10.32
10.20
10.42
10.20
10.74
10.20
Leverage ratio
10.03
9.72
9.57
9.90
10.31
10.03
10.31
Common equity tier 1 ratio
16.69
16.55
15.99
16.18
16.70
16.69
16.70
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
16.69
16.55
15.99
16.18
16.70
16.69
16.70
Total risk-based capital ratio
17.59
17.51
16.68
16.94
17.60
17.59
17.60
Mortgage and SBA loan data:
Mortgage loans serviced for others
$
487,787
$
506,012
$
526,719
$
550,587
$
589,500
$
487,787
$
589,500
Mortgage loan production
72,830
43,335
88,045
255,662
326,973
116,165
489,901
Mortgage loan sales
-
-
-
-
37,928
-
94,915
SBA loans serviced for others
493,579
485,663
465,120
489,120
504,894
493,579
504,894
SBA loan production
16,110
26,239
42,419
22,193
21,407
42,349
72,096
SBA loan sales
30,298
36,458
-
8,588
-
66,756
22,898
(1)
Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
As of the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
250,503
$
216,167
$
150,964
$
164,054
$
220,027
Federal funds sold
12,224
7,897
28,521
15,669
3,069
Cash and cash equivalents
262,727
224,064
179,485
179,723
223,096
Equity securities
10,358
10,428
10,300
10,452
10,778
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
18,696
19,174
19,245
19,978
21,394
Loans
3,020,714
3,012,020
3,055,689
2,978,318
2,770,020
Allowance for credit losses
(18,091)
(18,947)
(13,888)
(14,982)
(16,678)
Loans less allowance for credit losses
3,002,623
2,993,073
3,041,801
2,963,336
2,753,342
Loans held for sale
-
-
-
-
-
Accrued interest receivable
13,877
13,642
13,171
11,732
10,990
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
15,534
17,659
17,493
15,619
15,619
Premises and equipment, net
16,374
15,165
14,257
13,664
12,847
Operating lease right-of-use asset
7,761
8,030
8,463
8,835
8,518
Foreclosed real estate, net
1,001
766
4,328
4,328
3,562
SBA servicing asset, net
8,018
7,791
7,085
8,324
8,216
Mortgage servicing asset, net
2,514
3,205
3,973
4,975
6,090
Bank owned life insurance
70,010
69,565
69,130
68,697
68,267
Other assets
45,594
36,451
38,508
38,776
25,131
Total assets
$
3,475,087
$
3,419,013
$
3,427,239
$
3,348,439
$
3,167,850
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
575,301
$
577,282
$
611,991
$
602,246
$
620,182
Interest-bearing deposits
2,123,181
2,066,811
2,054,847
1,968,607
1,776,826
Total deposits
2,698,482
2,644,093
2,666,838
2,570,853
2,397,008
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
325,000
375,000
375,000
375,000
375,000
Other borrowings
387
387
392
396
399
Operating lease liability
7,985
8,438
8,885
9,303
9,031
Accrued interest payable
3,859
3,681
2,739
1,489
703
Other liabilities
66,211
34,453
23,964
42,369
62,640
Total liabilities
$
3,101,924
$
3,066,052
$
3,077,818
$
2,999,410
$
2,844,781
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
253
251
252
254
255
Additional paid-in capital
45,516
45,044
45,298
48,914
49,831
Retained earnings
301,752
293,139
285,832
279,475
266,426
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
25,642
14,527
18,039
20,386
6,557
Total shareholders' equity
373,163
352,961
349,421
349,029
323,069
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,475,087
$
3,419,013
$
3,427,239
$
3,348,439
$
3,167,850
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including Fees
$
44,839
$
43,982
$
41,783
$
37,263
$
32,310
$
88,821
$
63,769
Other investment income
2,582
1,939
2,116
1,011
711
4,521
1,203
Federal funds sold
61
44
46
23
4
105
6
Total interest income
47,482
45,965
43,945
38,297
33,025
93,447
64,978
Interest expense:
Deposits
19,804
17,376
13,071
6,964
2,384
37,180
3,523
FHLB advances and other borrowings
2,708
2,356
1,924
1,545
421
5,064
582
Total interest expense
22,512
19,732
14,995
8,509
2,805
42,244
4,105
Net interest income
24,970
26,233
28,950
29,788
30,220
51,203
60,873
Provision for credit losses
(416)
-
(1,168)
(1,703)
-
(416)
104
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
25,386
26,233
30,118
31,491
30,220
51,619
60,769
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
464
449
483
509
518
913
999
Other service charges, commissions and fees
1,266
874
1,243
2,676
3,647
2,140
5,806
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans
-
-
-
-
806
-
2,017
Mortgage servicing income, net
(51)
(96)
(299)
(358)
(5)
(147)
96
Gain on sale of SBA loans
1,054
1,969
-
500
-
3,023
1,568
SBA servicing income, net
1,388
1,814
(72)
1,330
(1,077)
3,202
567
Other income
640
1,006
439
444
764
1,646
1,256
Total noninterest income
4,761
6,016
1,794
5,101
4,653
10,777
12,309
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
7,103
6,366
7,721
7,756
7,929
13,469
15,025
Occupancy
1,039
1,214
1,263
1,167
1,200
2,253
2,427
Data Processing
353
275
287
270
261
628
538
Advertising
165
146
172
158
126
311
276
Other expenses
2,874
2,678
2,936
3,337
3,603
5,552
7,032
Total noninterest expense
11,534
10,679
12,379
12,688
13,119
22,213
25,298
Income before provision for income taxes
18,613
21,570
19,533
23,904
21,754
40,183
47,780
Provision for income taxes
5,505
5,840
9,353
7,011
5,654
11,345
12,251
Net income available to common shareholders
$
13,108
$
15,730
$
10,180
$
16,893
$
16,100
$
28,838
$
35,529
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
169,976
$
2,445
5.77
%
$
145,354
$
1,805
5.04
%
$
193,955
$
560
1.16
%
Investment securities
32,525
198
2.44
32,952
178
2.19
35,754
155
1.74
Total investments
202,501
2,643
5.24
178,306
1,983
4.51
229,709
715
1.25
Construction and development
40,386
555
5.51
39,097
523
5.43
32,647
414
5.09
Commercial real estate
654,021
14,362
8.81
672,109
13,979
8.44
575,917
8,403
5.85
Commercial and industrial
47,836
1,119
9.38
47,105
1,030
8.87
54,423
915
6.74
Residential real estate
2,282,264
28,777
5.06
2,291,699
28,422
5.03
1,952,730
22,545
4.63
Consumer and other
153
26
68.16
166
28
68.41
266
33
49.76
Gross loans(2)
3,024,660
44,839
5.95
3,050,176
43,982
5.85
2,615,983
32,310
4.95
Total earning assets
3,227,161
47,482
5.90
3,228,482
45,965
5.77
2,845,692
33,025
4.65
Noninterest-earning assets
167,506
175,110
146,669
Total assets
3,394,667
3,403,592
2,992,361
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
160,967
839
2.09
166,962
648
1.57
197,460
102
0.21
Money market deposits
956,598
10,370
4.35
978,954
9,659
4.00
1,166,272
1,860
0.64
Time deposits
927,478
8,595
3.72
876,803
7,069
3.27
389,449
422
0.43
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,045,043
19,804
3.88
2,022,719
17,376
3.48
1,753,181
2,384
0.55
Borrowings
371,000
2,708
2.93
403,170
2,356
2.37
246,779
421
0.68
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,416,043
22,512
3.74
2,425,889
19,732
3.30
1,999,960
2,805
0.56
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
558,907
578,978
611,763
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
66,037
46,138
67,979
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
624,944
625,116
679,742
Shareholders' equity
353,680
352,587
312,659
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,394,667
$
3,403,592
$
2,992,361
Net interest income
$
24,970
$
26,233
$
30,220
Net interest spread
2.16
2.47
4.09
Net interest margin
3.10
3.30
4.26
(1)
Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITYBANKSHARES, INC
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Average
Interest and
Yield /
Average
Interest and
Yield /
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Fees
Rate
Balance
Fees
Rate
Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and other investments(1)
$
157,733
$
4,250
5.43
%
$
296,230
$
883
0.60
%
Investment securities
32,737
376
2.32
36,295
326
1.81
Total investments
190,470
4,626
4.90
332,525
1,209
0.73
Construction and development
39,745
1,078
5.47
31,621
792
5.05
Commercial real estate
663,015
28,341
8.62
562,598
16,290
5.84
Commercial and industrial
47,473
2,149
9.13
59,906
1,991
6.70
Residential real estate
2,286,955
57,199
5.04
1,929,915
44,619
4.66
Consumer and other
160
54
68.06
236
77
65.80
Gross loans(2)
3,037,348
88,821
5.90
2,584,276
63,769
4.98
Total earning assets
3,227,818
93,447
5.84
2,916,801
64,978
4.49
Noninterest-earning assets
171,295
144,368
Total assets
3,399,113
3,061,169
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW and savings deposits
163,948
1,487
1.83
192,388
178
0.19
Money market deposits
967,714
20,029
4.17
1,126,233
2,517
0.45
Time deposits
902,280
15,664
3.50
415,196
828
0.40
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,033,942
37,180
3.69
1,733,817
3,523
0.41
Borrowings
386,996
5,064
2.64
356,951
582
0.33
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,420,938
42,244
3.52
2,090,768
4,105
0.40
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
568,888
600,117
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
56,142
67,642
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
625,030
667,759
Shareholders' equity
353,145
302,642
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,399,113
$
3,061,169
Net interest income
$
51,203
$
60,873
Net interest spread
2.32
4.09
Net interest margin
3.20
4.21
(1)
Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.
(2)
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
As of the Quarter Ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
% of
% of
% of
% of
% of
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
Construction and Development
$
51,759
1.7
%
$
49,209
1.6
%
$
47,779
1.6
%
$
51,300
1.7
%
$
45,042
1.6
%
Commercial Real Estate
625,111
20.6
639,951
21.2
657,246
21.4
608,700
20.4
581,234
20.9
Commercial and Industrial
63,502
2.1
46,208
1.5
53,173
1.7
52,693
1.8
57,843
2.1
Residential Real Estate
2,289,050
75.6
2,285,902
75.7
2,306,915
75.3
2,274,679
76.1
2,092,952
75.4
Consumer and other
102
-
50
-
216
-
198
-
165
-
Gross loans
$
3,029,524
100.0
%
$
3,021,320
100.0
%
$
3,065,329
100.0
%
$
2,987,570
100.0
%
$
2,777,236
100.0
%
Unearned income
(8,810)
(9,300)
(9,640)
(9,252)
(7,216)
Allowance for credit losses
(18,091)
(18,947)
(13,888)
(14,982)
(16,678)
Net loans
$
3,002,623
$
2,993,073
$
3,041,801
$
2,963,336
$
2,753,342
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
As of the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Nonaccrual loans
$
13,037
$
9,064
$
10,065
$
17,700
$
19,966
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
180
-
-
Accruing restructured loans
9,611
9,654
9,919
10,437
10,474
Total non-performing loans
22,648
18,718
20,164
28,137
30,440
Other real estate owned
1,001
766
4,328
4,328
3,562
Total non-performing assets
$
23,649
$
19,484
$
24,492
$
32,465
$
34,002
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.75
%
0.62
%
0.66
%
0.94
%
1.10
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.68
0.57
0.71
0.97
1.07
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
79.88
101.22
68.88
53.25
54.79
METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC.
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2022
Balance, beginning of period
$
18,947
$
13,888
$
14,982
$
16,678
$
16,674
$
13,888
$
16,952
Net charge-offs/(recoveries):
Construction and development
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate
230
(2)
(2)
(1)
(2)
228
(4)
Commercial and industrial
208
(2)
(72)
(6)
(2)
206
387
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer and other
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5)
Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)
438
(4)
(74)
(7)
(4)
434
378
Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)
-
5,055
-
-
-
5,055
-
Provision for loan losses
(418)
-
(1,168)
(1,703)
-
(418)
104
Balance, end of period
$
18,091
$
18,947
$
13,888
$
14,982
$
16,678
$
18,091
$
16,678
Total loans at end of period
$
3,029,524
$
3,021,320
$
3,065,329
$
2,987,570
$
2,777,236
$
3,029,524
$
2,777,236
Average loans(1)
$
3,024,660
$
3,050,176
$
3,016,144
$
2,891,934
$
2,597,019
$
3,037,348
$
2,571,633
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans
0.06
%
(0.00)
%
(0.01)
%
(0.00)
%
(0.00)
%
0.06
%
0.03
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.60
0.63
0.45
0.50
0.60
0.60
0.60
(1)
Excludes loans held for sale
SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.