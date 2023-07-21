Fenix Outdoor International AG: Fenix Outdoor International Q2 report

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG

Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 30 June 2023

Second quarter 2023-04-01 - 2023-06-30

The total income of the Group was TEUR 154,661 (TEUR: 165,356), a decrease of 6.5%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 13,515 (TEUR: 24,420).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR 149 (TEUR: 9,647).

The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 3,114 (TEUR: 11,706).

The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 479 (TEUR: 9,188).





Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.05 (EUR: 0.58).



Period 2023-01-01 - 2023-06-30





Period 2023-01-01 - 2023-06-30 The total income of the Group was TEUR:

337,165 (TEUR: 329,723), an increase of 2.3%.





337,165 (TEUR: 329,723), an increase of 2.3%. The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR: 44,535 (TEUR: 52,886).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR 17,018 (TEUR: 26,958).

The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 19,168 (TEUR: 29,284).

The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 11,049 (TEUR: 21,843).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.83 (EUR: 1.47).

Events after period closing:

No significant events after period close are noted.

Holding of own shares

As per 2023-06-30 the company holds 132,337 B-shares representing 0.98 % of the capital.

Financial information

www.fenixoutdoor.se/investerare/rapporter

The report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication July 21 2023 at 15:00

Contact person Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58