SALEM, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN) (the "Company"), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income for the second quarter totaled $1.02 million resulting in an annualized return on average assets of 1.1% and a return on average equity of 5.6%. This compares to $1.34 million in net income and $0.55 earnings per common share outstanding for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. Year-to-date net income has reached $2.4 million and $0.96 per common share outstanding compared to $4.1 million and $1.66 per common share during the same period last year.
The Company's balance sheet declined by $11.8 million from the quarter ending March 31, 2023. This is largely related to a decline in deposits as customers are using funds to make asset purchases and absorb greater expenses. Commercial loan balances have increased $11.4 million during the same period. Bank asset quality and capital remain good which permitted the Board of Directors to distribute a $0.52 per share quarterly dividend on July 17, 2023.
Ryan Dempster, President and CEO, commented, "The inverted yield curve and increased deposit competition are challenges facing all banks. Although we are not immune to these headwinds, we remain well positioned to respond to these challenges."
About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.
Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates 13 Home Loan Centers located in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. For more information about Oregon Bancorp, Inc. or its subsidiary, Willamette Valley Bank, please call (503)485-2222 or visit our website at www.willamettevalleybank.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may be deemed "forward-looking statements." Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Unaudited
|(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
|ASSETS
2023
2022
2023
|Cash and short term investments
$
15,373
$
103,722
$
57,208
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
30,075
15,903
29,666
|Loans available for sale, at fair value
37,080
33,039
19,017
|Loans:
|Real estate
276,665
235,885
264,558
|Commercial
6,109
11,271
6,495
|Other
777
2,838
1,051
|Deferred fees and costs
(625
)
(581
)
(651
)
|Loan loss reserve
(2,773
)
(2,611
)
(2,661
)
|Total net loans
280,153
246,802
268,792
|Property and other assets
20,595
16,803
20,438
|Total assets
$
383,276
$
416,269
$
395,121
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$
32,484
$
33,334
$
30,966
|Interest-bearing demand
92,033
102,907
105,493
|Savings and Money Market
106,525
150,366
116,621
|Certificates of deposit
62,705
46,715
57,860
|Total deposits
293,747
333,322
310,940
|Borrowings
5,000
-
-
|Other liabilities
11,664
10,206
11,128
|Total liabilities
310,411
343,528
322,068
|SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
72,865
72,741
73,053
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
383,276
$
416,269
$
395,121
|Book value per common share
$
29.46
$
29.62
$
29.67
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
Unaudited
|(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Six Months Ending
Three Months Ending
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
|Interest income
$
9,581
$
7,251
$
4,788
$
3,820
|Interest expense
1,475
438
975
213
|Net interest income
8,106
6,813
3,813
3,607
|Provision for loan losses
112
-
112
-
|Net interest income after provision
7,994
6,813
3,701
3,607
|Noninterest income
9,674
20,826
5,319
9,019
|Noninterest expense
14,517
22,363
7,663
10,795
|Net income before income taxes
3,151
5,276
1,357
1,831
|Provision for income taxes
786
1,220
334
378
|Net income after income taxes
$
2,365
$
4,056
$
1,023
$
1,453
|Net income per common share, basic
$
0.96
$
1.66
$
0.41
$
0.59
