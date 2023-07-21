SALEM, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB: ORBN) (the "Company"), parent company of Willamette Valley Bank, reported net income for the second quarter totaled $1.02 million resulting in an annualized return on average assets of 1.1% and a return on average equity of 5.6%. This compares to $1.34 million in net income and $0.55 earnings per common share outstanding for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. Year-to-date net income has reached $2.4 million and $0.96 per common share outstanding compared to $4.1 million and $1.66 per common share during the same period last year.

The Company's balance sheet declined by $11.8 million from the quarter ending March 31, 2023. This is largely related to a decline in deposits as customers are using funds to make asset purchases and absorb greater expenses. Commercial loan balances have increased $11.4 million during the same period. Bank asset quality and capital remain good which permitted the Board of Directors to distribute a $0.52 per share quarterly dividend on July 17, 2023.

Ryan Dempster, President and CEO, commented, "The inverted yield curve and increased deposit competition are challenges facing all banks. Although we are not immune to these headwinds, we remain well positioned to respond to these challenges."

About Oregon Bancorp, Inc.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Willamette Valley Bank (Bank), a community bank headquartered in Salem, Oregon. The Bank conducts commercial and retail banking activities at four full-service branch locations in Salem, Keizer, Silverton, and Albany, Oregon. The Bank also operates 13 Home Loan Centers located in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (Amounts in thousands except per share data) June 30, March 31, ASSETS 2023 2022 2023 Cash and short term investments $ 15,373 $ 103,722 $ 57,208 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 30,075 15,903 29,666 Loans available for sale, at fair value 37,080 33,039 19,017 Loans: Real estate 276,665 235,885 264,558 Commercial 6,109 11,271 6,495 Other 777 2,838 1,051 Deferred fees and costs (625 ) (581 ) (651 ) Loan loss reserve (2,773 ) (2,611 ) (2,661 ) Total net loans 280,153 246,802 268,792 Property and other assets 20,595 16,803 20,438 Total assets $ 383,276 $ 416,269 $ 395,121 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 32,484 $ 33,334 $ 30,966 Interest-bearing demand 92,033 102,907 105,493 Savings and Money Market 106,525 150,366 116,621 Certificates of deposit 62,705 46,715 57,860 Total deposits 293,747 333,322 310,940 Borrowings 5,000 - - Other liabilities 11,664 10,206 11,128 Total liabilities 310,411 343,528 322,068 SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY 72,865 72,741 73,053 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 383,276 $ 416,269 $ 395,121 Book value per common share $ 29.46 $ 29.62 $ 29.67

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME Unaudited (Amounts in thousands except per share data) Six Months Ending Three Months Ending June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Interest income $ 9,581 $ 7,251 $ 4,788 $ 3,820 Interest expense 1,475 438 975 213 Net interest income 8,106 6,813 3,813 3,607 Provision for loan losses 112 - 112 - Net interest income after provision 7,994 6,813 3,701 3,607 Noninterest income 9,674 20,826 5,319 9,019 Noninterest expense 14,517 22,363 7,663 10,795 Net income before income taxes 3,151 5,276 1,357 1,831 Provision for income taxes 786 1,220 334 378 Net income after income taxes $ 2,365 $ 4,056 $ 1,023 $ 1,453 Net income per common share, basic $ 0.96 $ 1.66 $ 0.41 $ 0.59

