Allied OMS Announces Appointment of Dr. Jonathon Jundt as Chief Medical Officer

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Allied OMS - the country's only doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed management services organization ("MSO") for oral and maxillofacial surgery ("OMS") practices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathon Jundt, DDS, MD, FACS, as the company's Chief Medical Officer ("CMO"). As a founding doctor and director on the Allied OMS board, Dr. Jundt brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this esteemed role, positioning Allied OMS for accelerated growth and innovation in the field of OMS.

With an outstanding career spanning more than two decades, Dr. Jundt is an established and highly respected leader within the medical community. He is board certified in oral and maxillofacial surgery, and his dedication to patient care and surgical excellence has earned him accolades from colleagues and patients alike.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jundt assumes a pivotal leadership role within Allied OMS, working closely with the company's executive team and reporting to the doctor-led board of directors to shape the strategic direction of the company. He will oversee the work of the Quality Assurance & Performance Improvement Committee and lead efforts to optimize clinical information systems and utilization of resources, with an emphasis on implementing data tools that ensure all decisions are made in the interest of superior clinical outcomes and enhancing the patient experience.

"I have been honored to work closely with the talented professionals at Allied OMS since its founding and am excited to take on the role of Chief Medical Officer," said Dr. Jundt. "Our team of conscientious and highly capable surgeon partners demonstrates high integrity and a commitment to the best patient outcomes, and together, we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation while prioritizing the highest standards of patient care. I look forward to collaborating with our teams to drive data-based decision-making as we anticipate the future of dental surgery with a focus on improving the lifelong health of our patients."

Dr. Jundt is the Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Evergreen Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, where he supports the local community and severely injured patients at a level-one trauma center. He is also an adjunct professor at the UTHSC Houston medical school campus. His contributions to research, education, and professional development have made him a recognized leader in the field and a sought-after speaker at national conferences.

"Dr. Jundt's appointment to Chief Medical Officer at Allied OMS represents a significant milestone in our ongoing growth and excellence," said Dan Hosler, founder and CEO of Allied OMS. "In addition to serving on our board of directors, Dr. Jundt is the outgoing Chair of the Quality Assurance & Performance Improvement Committee, where he oversaw quality control and compliance measures across the Allied OMS network of surgeons. His commitment to delivering exceptional patient care and his passion for using data and technology to advance the industry aligns perfectly with our unique doctor-owned, led, and governed management structure."

"Dr. Jundt has been an integral part of our explosive growth over the past 24 months. The Allied OMS network now includes sixty-five doctors serving patients from forty-five locations in the United States," added Ryan Graham, founder and COO at Allied OMS. "We are confident his leadership as CMO will help drive growth and accelerate our work establishing industry-leading best practices in patient care and outcomes."

About Dr. Jonathon Jundt

Dr. Jundt is a founding doctor of Allied OMS as well as a board-certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, a licensed physician, and a licensed dentist. Prior to co-founding Allied OMS and serving as the chief surgeon at Evergreen Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Evergreen, Colorado, he completed his residency at UTHSC Houston in the Texas Medical Center and covers level one trauma facial plastics call at St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado. In addition to his work as a practicing surgeon, he has mentored biomedical engineering students at Rice University, University of Texas at Austin, and Colorado School of Mines, is also a medical consultant for several major medical device manufacturers, patented a medical device used globally, an Adjunct Professor, lectures nationally, and an accomplished author, having written a textbook and over twenty peer-reviewed publications on Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He earned a BA with honors from Southwestern University, a DDS with honors and high distinction for research from the UTHSC San Antonio School of Dentistry, and an MD from UTHSC Houston.

About Allied OMS and the Doctor Equity MSO Platform

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led, doctor-governed management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space that combines the best of private practice with the best of private equity.

Collectively owned and governed by doctors and veterans from private equity and management consulting, Allied OMS leverages decades of experience building and exiting platform businesses in the healthcare industry, providing doctors with management tools that maximize practice value.

Comprised of practices that focus on clinical excellence, doctors in the Allied OMS network are owners who retain a greater role in the management and governance of the platform and over their clinical practices through our unique Doctor Equity model. Seventy-five percent of the Allied OMS board directors are doctor-owners and 100% of the management committees are led by network doctors.

Founded in 2020, the Allied OMS network now includes sixty-five doctors serving patients from forty-five locations in California, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

For more information on Allied OMS's Doctor Equity model, please contact partner@alliedoms.com or visit AlliedOMS.com.

