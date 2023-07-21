DeltaVentures: Delta Ventures DeFi Protocol Advancing Digital Currency Enthusiasts

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Delta Ventures is a blockchain and digital finance company committed to driving innovation in the financial sector. With a team of passionate experts, Delta Ventures aims to build cutting-edge solutions that democratize finance, making it accessible to everyone around the globe. They firmly believe that transparency builds trust and they want their users to make informed decisions.

Delta Ventures, a blockchain and digital finance company, is designed to empower digital currency enthusiasts with its revolutionary Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Protocol. This cutting-edge platform aims to transform user interaction with cryptocurrencies, setting the stage for a financial ecosystem that is both more inclusive and readily accessible.

Launched a little over a month ago, Delta Ventures initially introduced two distinctive pools, each managed by algorithm-driven trading bots and designed to cater to varying profiles. The first pool provided a stable payback of 0.8% on a daily basis, a good option for the cautious user. The second pool employed the same strategy as the previous one, but a higher leverage was used to attain the projected returns of 1.5%, this is designed to cater to users who are more willing to accept increased risk.

Throughout its Beta Phase, Delta Ventures prioritized community feedback. The protocol hosted a community-wide vote, taking into account user suggestions and aspirations to chart the platform's future course. This collaborative effort resulted in the introduction of two additional pools for BNB and USDT. Both pools offer variable daily returns, determined by the performance on each respective day.

While the platform ensures instant withdrawals, users are informed of a potential delay of up to 7 days under certain trading conditions. The new pools do not impose a lock time on deposits but do impose a 2% deposit fee and a 20% performance fee. This fee is deducted from the profits prior to their announcement or distribution to users.

The original fixed-return pools of 0.8% and 1.5% continue to function, although new deposits are currently locked. Existing investors can continue to compound and withdraw their funds according to previous rules until each pool reaches its maximum TVL. Once this cap is hit, compounding will be suspended until withdrawals reduce the TVL.

Delta Ventures is built around sustainable practices, empowering users to withdraw their funds at any given time, thereby underscoring its commitment to maintaining user liquidity.

To bolster security, an insurance fund - consisting of surplus profits and unclaimed referrals - is in place to provide a buffer against unforeseen market fluctuations. This fund currently comprises 5% of the TVL and it forms a crucial part of the platform's strategy to weather short-term market turbulence. Their comprehensive approach considers numerous factors such as profits, drawdown lengths, and taxation intricacies. Hence, the insurance fund is an integral, premeditated element of this strategy aimed to withstand unforeseen circumstances.

In an effort to increase transparency, Delta Ventures has taken steps to consistently provide its users with information regarding its trading activities. The company does this by publishing weekly trading reports and making screen recordings of its activities accessible to the public. This comprehensive disclosure provides an opportunity for users to see a full account of trades, profits, and strategies. The information aids users in understanding the management of their investments and offers a basis for trust.

For more information, they can be contacted through

Telegram: https://t.me/deltaventuresio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/deltaventuresio

Marketing Partner: CrMoonBoy(CrMoon)

Media Contact

Organization: DeltaVentures

Contact Person: Stephan Keller

Website: https://deltaventures.io

Email: contact@deltaventures.io

City: Zurich

Country: Switzerland

SOURCE: DeltaVentures

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769608/Delta-Ventures-DeFi-Protocol-Advancing-Digital-Currency-Enthusiasts