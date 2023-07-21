Anzeige
Freitag, 21.07.2023
Sondermeldung 21.7.2023:
Elis signs a new 12-year USPP financing for $200 million

Saint Cloud, July 21, 2023 - Elis announces today it has signed a new $200 million USPP financing with a group of US investors led by MetLife Investment Management ("MIM"). The new notes have a 12-year maturity (July 2035) and will offer to the investors a 6.03% coupon in dollar. Elis has swapped the notes in euro for a total amount of €183 million and will pay a 5.21% coupon in euro.

The proceeds of this new USPP financing will be exclusively used for the refinancing of the Group's existing debt, notably the refinancing of the bond of €500 million maturing in April 2024.

This third USPP financing demonstrates the confidence of MIM and the other related US investors in Elis' business model.

Stephen Valvona, Director at MIM said: "We are delighted to commence our relationship with Elis through this new long-term financing, enabling the company to further diversify its sources of funding and extend their debt maturity profile."

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities mentioned herein in any jurisdiction where such offer or sale would be unlawful. In particular, this announcement should not be published, distributed or released in the United States, in Australia or in Japan.

Securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless they are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and Elis has no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.

Contact

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com


