Ceres: Companies Applaud As Four States Take Action To Bring More Clean Cars and Trucks to Their Roads

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Major companies and employers across the U.S. are applauding recent action in four states to advance ambitious clean vehicle standards, the latest signal of the growing momentum toward zero-emission vehicles and clean transportation policy.

On Monday, New Jersey formally moved to adopt the Advanced Clean Cars II rule which will require manufacturers to increase sales of electric and other zero-emission models within the state over time, culminating with 100% of new sales in 2035. Maine followed suit this week by considering adoption of the ACCII rule through 2032, and recently began considering the Advanced Clean Truck rule, which sets increasing requirements for the sale of zero-emission trucks, vans, and other medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Colorado also took an important procedural step this week as it seeks to finalize adoption of the ACCII rule through 2032, and New Mexico recently announced plans to adopt both the ACCII and ACT rules.

U.S. companies, fleet operators, and auto manufacturers have been strong advocates for these state policies, because they recognize zero-emission vehicles are key to reducing pollution and achieving their corporate climate targets, while also saving money on fuel and maintenance. The rules provide a predictable framework for the ramp-up in zero-emission vehicle production, which will help ensure companies can access a diverse array of models in the volume they need for a successful transition. The increased supply will also help companies and consumers maximize the clean vehicle purchasing incentives available through the federal Inflation Reduction Act and various state policies.

"Rivian applauds Colorado, Maine, New Jersey, and New Mexico for advancing commonsense rules to grow the EV market," said Tom Van Heeke, Senior Policy Advisor at Rivian Automotive. "The standards were thoughtfully designed to be feasible while delivering on critical climate and public health goals. Rivian's R1T pickup, R1S 7-seat SUV, and commercial vans are proof that now is the time to implement these policies."

"Congratulations to these states and their residents for taking steps that will result in cleaner transportation solutions and better air quality for Americans from coast to coast." said Frank Girardot, Sr. Director Communications, BYD Motors.

"The recent wave of states adopting ambitious zero emission vehicle standards are proof the country is ready for the e-mobility revolution. We are actively building a national network of charging infrastructure to support the growing number of EVs in all vehicle classes that will hit our roads in the coming years," said Suzanne Goldberg, Senior Director, Public Policy North America at ChargePoint. "We commend Colorado, Maine, New Mexico, and New Jersey for taking important steps to lead the shift to EVs, and we look forward to supporting these states in building an EV charging infrastructure their drivers need and deserve."

"As a business at the forefront of emobility solutions, we see firsthand that technology and market demand are ready to support the transition to clean vehicles," said Ryan Dalton, Siemens Head of External Affairs and Policy-Northeast/Mid-Atlantic. "Strong state standards that set clear expectations for market growth over the coming years are key to managing the transition and meeting escalating consumer demand. We support the adoption of the Advanced Clean Cars II rule in Maine and New Jersey because it is the best way to attract investment and provide predictability for manufacturers, companies, workforces, and consumers alike."

"We are committed to supporting Maine and New Mexico as they push toward the adoption the Advanced Clean Trucks rule, which will deliver many economic and health benefits for each of their communities," said Nate Baguio, Senior Vice President of Commercial Development at Lion Electric. "Establishing this regulation will reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions, advance electrification and help each of these states meet their climate goals."

"As a New Jersey-based company founded on the principles of equitable economic, social, and environmental sustainability, driven by actions that benefit healthier jobs, businesses and communities, Hugo Neu recognizes that the future of passenger transport is electric," said Dominique Lueckenhoff, Senior Vice President for Corporate Affairs, EHS and Sustainability at Hugo Neu. "Adopting the Advanced Clean Cars II rule is essential to ensure that New Jersey businesses and consumers alike can enjoy the economic, health, and environmental benefits of cleaner transportation options, while also ensuring improved air quality and GHG reductions that better protect our overburdened communities. We thank Governor Murphy's administration for moving forward on this important initiative."

"Transportation makes up the majority of New Jersey's climate pollution while worsening local air quality, leading to chronic health issues in communities across the state," said Kyle Tafuri, Vice President of Sustainability at Hackensack Meridian Health. "As New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive health care network, Hackensack Meridian Health strongly supports increasing the availability of clean transportation vehicles with the Advanced Clean Cars II rule so all New Jerseyans can lead healthier, more sustainable lives. We applaud the Murphy administration and the Department of Environmental Protection for moving forward with the ACC II rule."

"As a company headquartered in New Jersey, Avocado Green Brands supports the state's adoption of the Advanced Clean Cars II rule by the end of this year," said John Davies, Senior Director, Brand Editorial and Sustainability at Avocado Green Brands. "We recognize the climate crisis as a constant threat to economic sustainability, as well as to the wellbeing of our people and planet. Because transportation is the leading source of emissions in New Jersey and nationwide, we must not delay in ensuring all New Jerseyans are able to reap the benefits of cleaner transportation options."

"Transportation is the largest source of climate-warming emissions in Colorado. As a business that prioritizes protecting the state's winter climate, Arapahoe Basin is increasingly thinking about how skiers and riders (and our staff) get to the slopes," said Mike Nathan, Sustainability Manager, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. "By adopting the Advanced Clean Cars II rule, Colorado will position businesses and residents to reap the benefits of improved efficiency, lower operating costs and fewer emissions, while improving air quality and protecting the climate that supports our most treasured industries and ways of life."

Transportation remains the largest source of climate pollution in the state and across the nation, and passenger vehicles are its biggest cause. In addition to reducing climate-warming emissions, electric vehicles also cut toxic air pollution that most heavily impacts communities - often low-income communities and communities of color - located near major roads and highways.

If all four states finalize the Advanced Clean Cars II rule, they will join seven others that have adopted versions of the rule: California, Washington, Oregon, Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, and Vermont. Maryland and Delaware are also in the process of adopting the ACCII rule. Eight states have already adopted the Advanced Clean Trucks rule: California, Oregon, Washington, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, New Jersey, and Colorado, while Maryland and North Carolina are in the process of adopting the rule.

Ceres, the sustainability nonprofit that works with companies and investors, and CALSTART, the clean transportation technology advocacy organization, have been organizing company support for the ACCII and ACT rules across the states, and for federal clean vehicle standards that will also help to grow the zero-emission vehicle market.

"This is a momentous week for clean vehicles in the U.S., and we are grateful to the administrations in all four of these states for their ambitious action to advance clean transportation policy," said Alli Gold Roberts, senior director of state policy, Ceres. "These states are each sending a clear signal that they are cultivating a forward-looking business environment to build the economy of the future. As the ACCII and ACT rules take hold in states across the country, we expect to see continued investment in this crucial technology, and the companies, communities, and economies in these leading states all stand to benefit."

"CALSTART applauds Governors Murphy, Mills, Polis, and Grisham for taking these important steps for their states. These regulations will have positive impacts on the adoption of zero-emission vehicles and supporting infrastructure, as well as significantly contributing to job growth and technology investment in their states, for decades to come," said Alissa Burger, Regional Policy Director, CALSTART.

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit organization working with the most influential capital market leaders to solve the world's greatest sustainability challenges. Through our powerful networks and global collaborations of investors, companies and nonprofits, we drive action and inspire equitable market-based and policy solutions throughout the economy to build a just and sustainable future. For more information, visit ceres.org and follow @CeresNews.

About CALSTART

A nonprofit consortium with offices in New York, Michigan, Colorado, California and central Europe and partners world-wide, CALSTART works with 300+ member company and agency innovators to build a prosperous, efficient, and clean high-tech transportation industry. We overcome barriers to modernization and the adoption of clean vehicles. CALSTART is changing transportation for good.

