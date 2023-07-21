KeyBank Cleveland Market President Kelly Lamirand Named to Crain's Cleveland Business 2023 Women of Note List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Crain's Cleveland Business has named KeyBank Cleveland Market President Kelly Lamirand to its 2023 Women of Note list. Honorees represent numerous industries and roles, showcasing how diverse and encompassing women's business influence in Northeast Ohio truly is.

Lamirand, who has spent her entire 25-year career at KeyBank, was honored for her longevity, passion for mentoring and commitment to Cleveland. She says the key to her longevity has been learning when and how to take advantage of opportunities within the company.

Crain's wrote: "She began with KeyBank in 1998. After she had her first son, she worked a reduced schedule, a concept unheard of at a time before remote work was even an option, she said. Once she was ready to return full time, she could focus more on her career.

"I was never pressured to do anything, but when I was ready, there were plenty of opportunities that were presented to me," she said. Recently, Lamirand felt the timing was right for the next big challenge (as market president).

"My kids are a little bit older now, and I have an incredibly supportive husband, and I just thought this is probably the right time for me to try something a little bit out of my comfort zone," she said."

In Lamirand's current role, she works with clients with revenues of $20 million to $500 million as head of Key's commercial banking team. Active in the community, Lamirand serves on Magnificat High School Board of Directors and has been an active participate in the American Heart Association's Cleveland Heart Walk and the American Lung Association's Fight for Air Climb. Additionally, Kelly participates in Key's Executive Women's Network and has sat on the local board of the Risk Management Association, serving one term as the treasurer.

Photo: Kelly Lamirand, KeyBank Cleveland Market President.

