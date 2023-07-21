Green Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Readies For Continued Increase In Be Water Sales Distribution

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce its BE WATER sales continue to expand in the current economy as a stable item among Americans despite a cutback in overall U.S. spending by 92% of Americans according to a recent CNBC and Morning Consult survey. This supports the current economy numbers that while across all age and income groups, consumer spending is lower than it was a year ago according to a June 22, 2023 article by McKinsey & Company, bottled water remains a staple as the most widely-consumed packaged beverage in the world.

The U.S. market continues to be the largest bottled water consumer market in the world by total sales according to a June 23, 2023 article by Statista.com with 2022 being the highest volume of bottled water ever sold in the U.S. BE WATER is poised to take advantage of this by excelling in product quality and availability.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "Our natural artesian spring water, BE WATER, captures the essence of the consumer focus on health and wellness consumer products along with taste, quality, and safety. More and more customers are realizing not only the health benefits of thirst-quenching BE WATER and plentiful hydration, but also the value aspects related to the packaging and improving one's state of being, quality of life, and positive mental and emotional attributes. This directly correlates to increased BE WATER sales and increased customer satisfaction toward a sustainable movement."

Mr. Greene continues, "The public continues to purchase key staple products despite an increase in food prices. With BE WATER availability in six-packs, 24-packs, and soon gallon sizes, we are presently rolling out our products nationwide, one large chain store at a time. Our spring water flows from Earth's purest natural spring and controlled, bottled, and delivered directly from the source so everyone can enjoy the freshest artesian spring water anywhere. As such, BE WATER is well positioned to continue its sales increase regardless of current and future economic conditions, thereby positioning us at the right place at the right time to satisfy an intensifying market need. Stay tuned for additional announcements and details on Greene Concepts' growth plans and proliferation of BE WATER to additional retail outlets and to a larger national audience."

According to Grandview Research, bottled water is growing at a 6.7% growth rate in the industry through 2030 despite current economic conditions.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

