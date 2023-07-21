FOCUS Investment Banking Creates New AI Industry Group and Debuts M&A YouTube Podcast Series

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / FOCUS Investment Banking (FOCUS), a leading middle-market investment bank with deep experience, a nationwide footprint, and a global reach, has announced its plans to focus on a new artificial intelligence (AI) sector in Q3 2023. It has also released the first two episodes of "Venture Deal Talk," a YouTube podcast series sponsored by FOCUS Investment Banking that interviews investors and buyers from diverse industries about strategies for successful mergers and acquisitions.

For over 40 years, FOCUS and its team of senior bankers, analysts, advisors, and support staff have been serving clients in all phases of the M&A process. The firm provides a suite of services that include market analysis, financial analysis, capitalization structure, due diligence, memorandum preparation, and more. Each FOCUS banker maintains a core practice in one of the eleven industry verticals comprising the firm's current areas of specialization, keeping FOCUS abreast of developments in today's rapidly changing market environments.

In creating its new AI industry specialization under the successful FOCUS technology group, FOCUS will focus on capital raises, mergers, and acquisitions in the artificial intelligence sector. The initiative, scheduled to be rolled out in Q3 2023, will be led by Stan Gowisnock and supported by Galen Pyle .

The YouTube podcast series "Venture Deal Talk," aims to provide listeners with insights into M&A, capital investment, and learn from founders and CEOs who have taken capital investment or sold their companies. The episodes will interview buyers, private equity professionals, investors, and business owners about the most pivotal decisions they have made as well as their thoughts on advancements within the industry.

In the first episode of "Venture Deal Talk", interviewer Galen Pyle talked with Matt Voska of Origami , a software and services company that sets up and grows DAOs for ambitious communities. Its team helped Y Combinator-backed companies form a venture DAO that raised $80MM. Voska explains the origin of Origami, including how DAO is a vehicle for investment funds.

The second episode of "Venture Deal Talk" features guest Chris Norwood, Vice President at Montage Partners , a people-first private equity firm. Norwood details the evolution of Montage Partners' investment philosophy over the past few years and what the firm will be watching for over the next 12 months.

"As AI and other technologies influence and impact organizations, FOCUS' commitment to evolution beyond our traditional Tech Service platform, allows us to be uniquely positioned to add value throughout the buy and sell stages of a transaction. We will continue to grow and adapt, along with multiple industries, and continue to place client service and deliverability as priority number one. We embrace change and optimization and will strive to derive value for our buyers and sellers to increase business potential in an ever changing world" says Stan Gowisnock.

"At FOCUS, we have a lot planned for 2023. We hope that our YouTube podcast listeners will find 'Venture Deal Talk' and its upcoming episodes to be valuable and inspirational," says Galen Pyle. "Tune in and learn about mergers and acquisitions."

About FOCUS Investment Banking

FOCUS Investment Banking has been advising middle-market investment clients since 1982. With offices in Washington DC, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Dublin its team of bankers, analysts, advisors, and support staff are experienced in all phases of M&A. FOCUS has decades of experience in developing solutions for companies through economic cycles, with an understanding of how today's choices impact capital structure in the long term.

