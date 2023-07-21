Mike The Pike Productions, Inc. Announces Virtual Shareholder Assembly Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Zoom Link

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Mike The Pike Productions, Inc. (OTC:MIKP) ("The Company"), ($MIKP), a transmedia entertainment studio focused in the acquisition, development, and production of entertainment intellectual property through its wholly owned subsidiary www.ArowanaMedia.com , is excited to announce a shareholder conference call hosted by Cornerstone Marketing's Jeff Lien.

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, July 25th at 1:30pm PT/ 4:30pm ET

Details below:

Mark Newbauer is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: MIKP SHAREHOLDERS

Time: Jul 25, 2023, 04:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85703487422

Meeting ID: 857 0348 7422

One tap mobile

+16699006833"85703487422# US (San Jose)

+17193594580"85703487422# US

Dial by your location

• +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

• +1 719 359 4580 US

• +1 253 205 0468 US

• +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

• +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

• +1 669 444 9171 US

• +1 646 931 3860 US

• +1 689 278 1000 US

• +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

• +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

• +1 305 224 1968 US

• +1 309 205 3325 US

• +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

• +1 360 209 5623 US

• +1 386 347 5053 US

• +1 507 473 4847 US

• +1 564 217 2000 US

Meeting ID: 857 0348 7422

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbbF20TGre

The meeting aims to provide insightful industry updates, discuss key business developments, and clarify any information shareholders may have questions about. All involved are anticipating a riveting conversation that promises fresh details on MIKP's progress and future plans including details on adaptations for the Vampirella Universe, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4DscFzNDTaw as well as Barbara O'Connor's Wish ( https://barbaraoconnor.com/books/wish/ ) and more!

In a bid to make this an engaging and interactive session, we invite shareholders to submit their questions ahead of the call.

The Discord support room is now open for question submission at https://discord.gg/qAb8TbjB7b .

About Mike The Pike Productions (OTC: MIKP), Arowana Media Holdings and Mike The Pike Entertainment

Mike The Pike Productions is a publicy traded media holdings company operating through its subsidiary Arowana Media Holdings, Inc. ( www.ArowanaMedia.com ), a fan-owned entertainment studio focused on IP Acquisitions, Development and Production, and building a diverse portfolio of IP for the entertainment marketplace. It does this via its flagship subsidiary, Mike the Pike Entertainment, LLC, which will acquire, incubate and develop IP which can then be used to complement horizontally integrated subsidiaries focused in Film/Television/Streaming, Publishing, Software/Gaming, esports, AR/VR, Web3, Metaverse, and Artificial Intelligence.

?CONTACT:

CEO Mark B. Newbauer

hey@mikethepike.com

