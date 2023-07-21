Favo Capital, Inc.: Favo Capital Announces Addition of the Honorable Ernest F. Hart to Its Corporate Advisory Board

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / FAVO Capital Inc. (OTC Pink:FAVO)

FAVO Capital, Inc, a company which provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide announced today the addition of the Honorable Ernest F. Hart to its Corporate Advisory Board.

"With an illustrious career spanning decades as an attorney including time serving on the bench, Honorable Ernest F. Hart brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the legal system to FAVO. His esteemed reputation as a fair and impartial jurist and his commitment to upholding justice align perfectly with FAVO Capital's core values." said Vincent Napolitano, CEO of FAVO Capital, Inc. He added, "Ernest to our Corporate Advisory Board reinforces our dedication to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and legal compliance."

The Honorable Ernest F. Hart recently left the New York Police Department where he served as Deputy Commissioner, Legal Matters. Mr. Hart served as Senior Special Counsel to the New York Stock Exchange and as a Justice of the New York State Supreme Court, Civil Term, as New York City Criminal Court Judge. In addition, he is an adjunct professor at Manhattan College and Queensborough Community College. Before sitting on the bench, Mr. Hart was Associate Dean and Chief Operating Officer of the Columbia University Medical Center/Affiliation at Harlem Hospital. He began his legal career in the New York County District Attorney's Office and was the Chair of the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board. Honorable Hart is presently Chair of Martin De Porres Group and Family Services which serves at-risk youth and their families.

Honorable Hart earned a Juris Doctor from Villanova University School of Law, Master of Arts in Theology from St. Joseph Seminary, and a Bachelor of Arts from Fordham University. He is a native New Yorker, born and raised in Queens, New York and is the father of three college graduates.

The Honorable Ernest F. Hart shared his thoughts on joining FAVO Capital's Corporate Advisory Board, saying, "I am honored to have been asked to join FAVO Capital and contribute my legal expertise to their distinguished team. FAVO's commitment to ethical investment practices and their focus on long-term value creation aligns with my personal values. I look forward to working closely with the board and management to foster an environment of trust and accountability."

As a member of FAVO Capital's Corporate Advisory Board, the Honorable Ernest F. Hart will play a vital role in providing legal guidance and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Shaun Quin, President of FAVO Capital, Inc. added "Ernest's extensive legal expertise in corporate law, governance, and regulatory compliance will be invaluable asset to FAVO." He added "Throughout his tenure as a judge, Mr. Hart presided over numerous high-profile cases, earning the respect and admiration of legal professionals and the public alike. In closing, being part of the special counsel to the New York Stock Exchange, Honorable Hart provides immense value, insight, and strategic advice to our organization."

FAVO CAPITAL is a Direct Funding Company, which provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. FAVO Realty is a Real Estate Investment Company which invests in a diversified portfolio of quality commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO Capital Inc. intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable.

