The Beauty of Modesty: QYNDA's New Modest Activewear is Empowering Women Everywhere to Shape Their Own Limits

The new brand is bridging the gap between modesty, design, and performance with the activewear and fashion industries for the countless like-minded women around the world.

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / QYNDA, the new line of premium modest activewear for women is proud to announce its launch into the market to usher in a new era of empowered women who shape their own limits and redefine modern femininity to include women who prefer modesty. The sportswear and activewear industry has come a long way since its founding, however, the evolution of activewear for women in 2023 is anything but modest. Millions of women around the world are incredibly active in their lifestyles and require premium activewear that is both fashionable and functional - without compromising personal values, cultural or religious beliefs.

The unfortunate reality is that the activewear industry is simply not inclusive to women who prefer modesty. QYNDA's line of modest sportswear was created intentionally to break free of bad designs, poor fabrics, and low-performance materials to provide sleek, modest activewear made of high-quality materials for women of all backgrounds and beliefs.

The name 'QYNDA' pays homage to a tribe that was never lost in history, and it is believed that women were undefeated. To further that call, QYNDA is launching into the market where women around the world are coming together to embrace inner beauty, shape their own limits, and unite as an undefeated group of warriors to champion change, showcasing once and for all that modesty is beautiful.

"No more wardrobe malfunctions or feeling self-conscious in your activewear. Our pieces are designed to flatter and enhance your natural beauty, without sacrificing style, performance, or values. Whether you're hitting the gym, running a marathon, or just running errands, our activewear will help you feel confident and beautiful." - Hasan AlMatrouk, Founder

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to the community, QYNDA's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

About QYNDA

QYNDA is a premium modest activewear brand for women built on the belief that women hold the power to shape their own limits. Founded in 2023, QYNDA was designed to bridge the gap between modesty, design, and performance within the activewear industry. The name QYNDA is inspired by a tribe that never lost in history and believes that women are undefeated. Likewise, QYNDA was created to inspire, empower and equip modern women to unleash their inner power and shape their own limits, on their own terms. Focused on sleek, fashionable activewear for any occasion, QYNDA created a product that meets the right lengths for most women to consider modest.

