Freitag, 21.07.2023
Sondermeldung 21.7.2023: Warum hier heute noch rein?
WKN: 939208 | ISIN: US2763171046 | Ticker-Symbol: EAQ
Frankfurt
21.07.23
08:00 Uhr
16,600 Euro
+0,300
+1,84 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
21.07.2023
The Eastern Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will release financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023 after the market close on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and other matters. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.

What: The Eastern Company Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in Number: 888-506-0062 (toll free in US & Canada) or 973-528-0011 (international) *Please use participant access code: 759107.

Webcast: Participants can also join via the web at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1757/48628

About Eastern
The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts
The Eastern Company
Mark Hernandez or Nick Vlahos
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769458/The-Eastern-Company-Announces-Timing-of-Second-Quarter-Fiscal-Year-2023-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call

