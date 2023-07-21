CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and Unicycive Therapeutics Interviews to Air on Bloomberg TV on the RedChip Money Report

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / RedChip Companies previously announced it would air interviews with 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:UNCY) on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, July 22, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The Unicycive Therapeutics interview that had been scheduled to air was recorded prior to the company's recent interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) concerning the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for lanthanum dioxycarbonate (LDC), previously known as Renazorb. LDC is an investigational new drug being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. A new interview that reflects the latest information about Unicycive will be recorded with Shalabh Gupta, MD, CEO of Unicycive, in the near future and will air on Bloomberg TV at a yet to be determined date.

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead drug candidate, oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), is a novel investigational phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit www.unicycive.com.

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, the RedChip Money Report is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Money Report," which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

