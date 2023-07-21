Branding Consultancy Playbook Studio Collaborates with Grayhill Inc. to Optimize Its Brand for the Future

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Playbook Studio , which helps growth-oriented brands to define and express their most powerful, authentic self, has announced its completion of the rebranding of Grayhill Inc. , an 80-year-old global manufacturer of human machine interfaces. The project, designed to modernize the industry leader for increased growth and name recognition, was led by Playbook Studio's Founder/CEO Graceann Bennett and her team of designers, writers, and content creators. Their goals were to crystalize Grayhill's brand story to attract new customers and talent as well as boost employee pride and engagement.



Sharp Strategies. Beautifully Executed.

Playbook Studio partners with ambitious leaders to drive significant increases in brand and shareholder value. Bennett is a master brand strategist with decades of experience shaping brands for major global ad agencies. She and her team turn strategies into tight executional action plans, or "playbooks," in which roles, responsibilities, and intended impact are clearly spelled out to inspire, inform, and direct. These playbooks and digitally ready files can be executed with Playbook Partner Teams or brought in-house for clients to use internally for maximum value and efficiency.

Grayhill Inc. is a manufacturing company whose mechanical switches and dials for the World War II effort were first built out of an abandoned gas station in Riverside, Chicago. In the ensuing decades, Grayhill has emerged as a leader in designing and manufacturing intuitive interfaces for multiple industries, including aviation, military, healthcare, construction, agriculture, and automotive.



With Grayhill, Everything Clicks

As Grayhill's new CEO, Scott Harrison and his management team decided to set the company up for global expansion and talent acquisition by redefining its brand. "Grayhill has the expertise, experience, and capacity to deliver state-of-the-art products to fit virtually any need," he says. "But, our digital presence did not match the level of what we deliver."

Bennett explains that Playbook Studio focused on revamping how Grayhill presented itself to the world so that its story would be aligned with the premium products it creates. To create strategies, her team first collected data via 11 stakeholder interviewers and conducted a competitive audit, archetypal analysis, materials review, and industry analysis.

"We also led an in-person brand narrative workshop at Grayhill's headquarters, where we shared our discovery phase findings," Bennett says. "This was followed by hands-on exercises against our brand narrative framework. The end result was that we all agreed on the necessary shifts to make and understood Grayhill's role and relevance to current and prospective clients."

Playbook Studio provided Grayhill with a playbook that defines its brand and contains proof of concept executions, which Grayhill will use to create a variety of communications aligned with its newly refined brand definition.

"We thoroughly enjoyed working with Playbook Studio's team and feel like we now present ourselves as a modern company," says Harrison. "More people will know going forward that we are an exciting, progressive company. That recognition will help us to expand in key regions globally and to cultivate a new generation of employees who love Grayhill as much as our team does today."

"My team and I were very happy to help Grayhill to modernize its brand identity while still honoring its rich history as a company," Bennett states. "We hope that our contributions will result in new, exciting ways for Grayhill to achieve increased growth and showcase the hard work of their talented employees."

About Playbook Studio:

Playbook Studio is an award-winning branding consultancy led by master brand strategist Graceann Bennett. Graceann has over 30 years of experience leading strategy for four global advertising agencies shaping some of the world's most famous brands.

Playbook Studio works with CEOs and CMOs to increase the value of their brand, support marketing efforts, and drive company culture and business decisions by helping them define and express their most powerful, authentic self. Its teams uplevel the way brands show up visually and verbally by delivering strategically sharp, beautifully executed Playbooks that keep client teams aligned, efficient, and effective when expressing their brand across all of their touch points.

For more information about Playbook Studio, please see its website or contact:



Graceann Bennett

917-545-5491

gb@playbook.studio

About Grayhill Inc.

Grayhill designs and manufactures intuitive interfaces with finely tuned haptics that are a click above the rest. Standard products include the touch encoder, optical and mechanical encoders, rotary switches, joysticks, keypads, and pushbuttons.

Our products can be customized to meet your needs. Grayhill's exacting engineers specialize in integrating interface technologies including displays, touch technology, and motion sensing into ergonomic panels and product shells that create a whole solution. Bolstered by 80 years of experience and worldwide state-of-the-art facilities, Grayhill has the engineering and manufacturing expertise to deliver quickly and cost-effectively. Quality is integrated into our processes and culture, and our test labs ensure our products are rigorously tested every step of the way. Grayhill is vertically integrated, allowing us to use in-house molding, tooling, testing, and manufacturing to bring custom products to market faster.

For more information about Grayhill, please see its website .

SOURCE: Playbook Studio

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769428/Branding-Consultancy-Playbook-Studio-Collaborates-with-Grayhill-Inc-to-Optimize-Its-Brand-for-the-Future