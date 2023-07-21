Award-Winning Yasser Tejeda Previews 'La Madrugá' July 27 at Gibson Miami Showroom Before Salamander Concert July 28

Brugal 1888 Rum Hosts Album Preview to Complement the Night's 'Afro Dominican Roots Fusion' Experience and Spirit of the Dominican Republic

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Brugal Rum will be presenting an unforgettable night in Miami, featuring Yasser Tejeda, award-winning Dominican composer, guitarist, vocalist, and producer. He'll be performing songs from his latest album, "La Madrugá," at the remarkable Gibson Miami Showroom on July 27. This partnership is the product of a continuous collaboration between Yasser Tejeda, Gibson, and Brugal, produced by Kárenly Michelle for Guitambú Music Productions.





Yasser Tejeda

La Madrugá





During this evening, Yasser and his band will showcase what he has coined "Afro Dominican Roots Fusion," an enchanting musical experience that celebrates culture, creativity, and the spirit of the Dominican Republic. Brugal will complement the night with an exclusive activation, featuring cocktails that will honor the legacy of rum mastery and immerse us deeper into the magic of the Caribbean.

This industry night comes as a preview of Yasser's full concert at Salamander on Friday, July 28, where he'll be bringing the full La Madrugá experience to Miami. The doors will open at 9 p.m., and the highly anticipated show will kick off at 10:30 p.m. Yasser Tejeda is renowned for his dynamic performances, and this event will be no exception. Get ready to dance the night away as we celebrate the vibrant music, traditions, and rich culture of the Dominican Republic. Get tickets by visiting www.yassertejeda.net.

La casa de ron Brugal estará presentando una noche inolvidable en Miami con la participación de Yasser Tejeda, galardonado compositor, guitarrista, vocalista y productor dominicano. El mismo estará interpretando canciones de su último disco, "La Madrugá", en el notable Gibson Miami Showroom el 27 de julio. Este evento de industria es producto de una colaboración continua entre Yasser Tejeda, Gibson, y Brugal, producido por Kárenly Michelle para Guitambú Music Productions.

Durante esta velada, Yasser y su banda compartirán un poco de lo que él ha denominado una "fusión de raíces afro dominicanas" en una experiencia musical encantadora que celebra la cultura, la creatividad y el espíritu de la República Dominicana. Brugal complementará la noche con una activación exclusiva, ofreciendo cócteles que honran el legado de la maestría del ron y nos sumergirán profundamente en la magia del Caribe.

Esta noche de industria se presenta como un adelanto del concierto de Yasser Tejeda en Salamander el 28 de julio, donde traerá la experiencia completa de La Madrugá a Miami. Las puertas abren a las 9 p.m. y el anticipado espectáculo comenzará a las 10:30 p.m. Tejeda es reconocido por sus vibrantes presentaciones y este evento no será la excepción. Prepárense para bailar toda la noche mientras celebramos la vibrante música, las tradiciones y la rica cultura de la República Dominicana. Pueden conseguir tus entradas visitando www.yassertejeda.net.

Contact Information

Kárenly Michelle

Production Manager

karenly@yassertejeda.net

857-919-0268

Related Files

yasser_flyer.png

SOURCE: Yasser Tejeda, composer, guitarist, vocalist, producer

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769739/Award-Winning-Yasser-Tejeda-Previews-La-Madrug-July-27-at-Gibson-Miami-Showroom-Before-Salamander-Concert-July-28