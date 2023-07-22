Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ICMT Media (ICMT) on July 22, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ICMT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading.





ICMT Media (ICMT) is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to enable peer-to-peer exchange of stock content. Its native token, ICMT, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on July 22, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing ICMT Media

ICMT Media is developing a platform that aims to change the stock content industry by removing intermediaries and giving content creators control over personal work. Currently, creators have to sell content through centralized providers. ICMT Media's platform will enable direct marketing and sales between creators and end-users, allowing creators to retain ownership. By leveraging blockchain technology, the platform ensures secure and transparent transactions. The use of ICWT BEP-20 tokens facilitates peer-to-peer exchange and provides a digital record of ownership and authenticity.

The ICMT platform combines a user-friendly front-end interface with blockchain technology to create a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing stock content. NFTs serve as proof of ownership and can be sold as complete ownership rights, limited editions, or single rights. The platform consists of two main components: the Creators Portal and the Marketplace. The Creators Portal allows content creators to manage personal accounts, connect MetaMask wallets, and upload, buy, sell, and trade content. Content uploaded goes through an automated vetting process to ensure high quality. The Marketplace is where users search, preview, select, and purchase or exchange content. It features popular and latest content, as well as content owned by top contributors. Users connect MetaMask wallets to complete transactions securely.

About ICMT Token

Based on BEP-20, ICMT has a total supply of 4 billion (i.e. 4,000,000,000). The token distribution is as follows: Rewards and Preliminary 25%, Operation 25%, Team & Partner 12.5%, Internal Holding 12.5%, R&D 12.5%, and Marketing 12.5%. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on July 22, 2023, investors who are interested in ICMT can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange.

