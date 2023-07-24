

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Monday release June figures for imports, exports, trade balance and credit card spending, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In May, exports were worth NZ$6.99 billion and imports were at NZ$6.95 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$46 million. Card spending is expected to jump 9.9 percent on year, accelerating from 3.3 percent in May.



Australia will see preliminary July results for the services and manufacturing PMIs from Judo Bank; in June, their scores were 50.3 and 48.2, respectively.



Japan will see preliminary July results for the services and manufacturing PMIs from Jibun Bank; in June, their scores were 54.0 and 49.8, respectively.



Malaysia will release June figures for consumer prices; in May, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year.



Singapore will provide June numbers for consumer prices; in May, inflation added 0.3 percent on month and 5.1 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 4.7 percent.



Taiwan will see June data for industrial production and unemployment. In May, output tumbled 15.73 percent on year, while the jobless rate was 3.5 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken