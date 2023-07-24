Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Montagmorgen früh Platz nehmen und auf potenziell ganz großes Börsenkino spekulieren!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.07.2023 | 05:18
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Motion G, Inc.: AI-powered Generative Engineering Platform Motion G Secured Additional US$16 Million

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based Motion G, Inc. has closed a new round of funding led by Episteme, Inc., securing an additional US$16 million. By leveraging advancements in machine learning, AIGC, data science and digital twin technologies, the firm aims to revolutionize the engineering process to significantly drive productivity.

Through its AI-powered generative engineering platform, Motion G delivers groundbreaking integrated solutions for industry applications including motion control and flexible transport, raising the bar for productivity by accelerating projects from concepts to reality with unparalleled speed and accuracy. The solutions have been applied rapidly in multiple industries.

In its pursuit of transforming traditional testing practices, Motion G is also creating an intelligent testing system which will enable engineers to seamlessly combine generative virtual trials with real-time field testing, dramatically increasing overall efficiency.

Through these exemplary innovations, Motion G is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and engineering a productivity revolution across industries.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-powered-generative-engineering-platform-motion-g-secured-additional-us16-million-301883677.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.