Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Montagmorgen früh Platz nehmen und auf potenziell ganz großes Börsenkino spekulieren!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.07.2023 | 06:02
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BioGX Candida Auris PCR Assay Global Adoption Accelerates

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2023 / BioGX, a global provider of easy molecular diagnostic solutions, announced accelerated adoption of their high performance Sample-Ready PCR assay* for detection of Candida auris, a rapidly spreading, hard to treat fungus with a growing presence in hospitals and long-term care facilities. A complete PCR mix is provided in a single lyophilized tube format to be validated by laboratories on a variety of real-time PCR instruments including the BD MAX, ThermoFisher QuantStudio, BioRAD CFX Touch and the new BioGX pixl platform.

"Our platform agnostic Candida auris PCR assay has been successfully validated and implemented by numerous public health laboratories and hospitals," said Shahin Iqbal, PhD, BioGX President & COO." He further added, "We are grateful that laboratories trust us to address their unmet needs for detection of emerging pathogens."

Dr. Margie Morgan, Director, Clinical Microbiology Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Cedars Sinai Hospital in California said "the BioGX Candida auris PCR assay provides a rapid and sensitive method to perform surveillance testing for our patient population. The real time results have been used by our Epidemiology team to institute timely isolation precautions to successfully prevent C. auris transmission in our medical center."

BioGX's Sample-Ready line of products offer custom manufactured or Research Use Only PCR assays, lyophilized in a single vial and fine-tuned to ensure high performance across multiple platforms that are commonly used in laboratories today.

Additional information can be requested by contacting BioGX at info@biogx.com.

*Research Use Only, Not intended for human or animal diagnostic use.

Sample-Ready, Just Add Water, Xfree and pixl are trademarks of BioGX, Inc.

Contact Information

Bill Standwill
Head of Marketing
marketing@biogx.com
(205) 250-8055

SOURCE: BioGX

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769776/BioGX-Candida-Auris-PCR-Assay-Global-Adoption-Accelerates

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.