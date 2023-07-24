Anzeige
24.07.2023
Edelcoin: A New Era of Stable Payment Tokens, Now Accessible on Edelcoin.com

EGNACH, Switzerland, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelcoin AG, a Swiss-based pioneer in the tokenisation industry, is proud to introduce an innovative product, Edelcoin (EDLC), to the global market. Edelcoin is a stable payment token backed by a basket of precious and base metals, marking a significant advancement in digital currencies.

Edelcoin is not just another digital currency; it's a revolution in stable payment tokens. It offers more stability than single fiat- or metal-based stablecoins and the same versatility as other digital currencies. The token is built on secure, scalable, and reliable blockchain technology, ensuring users can confidently transact.

"We are thrilled to unveil Edelcoin to the world," said Andreas Wiebe, CEO of Edelcoin AG. "Our mission is to make digital currency transactions seamless and accessible to everyone, regardless of their experience level. We believe that blockchain technology has the potential to transform the global economy, and we want to be at the forefront of that transformation."

In line with this mission, Edelcoin AG is delighted to announce the launch of its new website, Edelcoin.com. The launch of Edelcoin.com marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. With its user-centric approach, Edelcoin aims to set a new standard in the crypto industry, providing a platform that is secure, transparent, and easy to use.

Edelcoin invites everyone to visit the new website and explore its features. Whether you're a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the digital currency world, Edelcoin.com has something to offer you.

For more information, visit https://edelcoin.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/edelcoin-a-new-era-of-stable-payment-tokens-now-accessible-on-edelcoincom-301882613.html

