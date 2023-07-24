Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Montagmorgen früh Platz nehmen und auf potenziell ganz großes Börsenkino spekulieren!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.07.2023 | 07:06
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.: Daewoong Pharmaceutical's Fexuprazan takes its first step into Africa Entering into a partnership with Cooper Pharma, the No. 1 pharmaceutical company in Morocco in the field of digestive health

SEOUL, South Korea, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical (CEO Jeon Seng-ho, Lee Chang-jae) announced on the 19th of June the signing of an Agreement for license and distribution of potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) type drug Fexuprazan to Morocco, which is the second largest pharmaceutical market in the North Africa. The partnering company is Cooper Pharma, a leading Moroccan pharmaceutical company with presence in Africa and Middle East.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical's Fexuprazan takes its first step into Africa Entering into a partnership with Cooper Pharma, the No. 1 pharmaceutical company in Morocco in the field of digestive health.

The Agreement is worth about USD20.32 million (equivalent to KRW27 billion) and the local release of Fexuprazan in Morocco is scheduled for 2025. Cooper Pharma will carry out active marketing campaigns for the sale of Fexuprazan for a term of 10 years in the Moroccan market.

Cooper Pharma, founded in 1933, has rapidly expanded its businesses in the pharmaceutical industry, keeping its number one ranking position in Morocco's PPI market, which was estimated to be around KRW75.5 billion in revenue last year. Daewoong intends to propose a new innovative solution to GERD drugs building on Cooper Pharma's significant market dominance and network.


By entering into this Agreement, Daewoong Pharmaceutical plans to expand its presence of P-CAB drug Fexuprazan in the African pharmaceutical market for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Fexuprazan, in particular, features fast and stable suppression of gastric acid regardless of food intake and the longest half-life of 9 hours among P-CABs, meaning that the treatment has a longer duration action than other drugs.

Jeon Seng-ho, CEO of Daewoong Pharmaceutical, said, "It is inspiring that we have entered the African market in just less than a year after its launch in Korea, in the global market for treating gastroesophageal reflux diseases" adding, "We will continue to show the strength of Fexuprazan and make it grow into a global blockbuster."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Daewoong Pharmaceutical's management. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) Regulatory and governmental approvals: The approval process for pharmaceutical products is subject to extensive regulations and may involve uncertainties and delays. Any failure to obtain necessary approvals or the occurrence of delays in the approval process could adversely affect Daewoong Pharmaceutical's business and results of operations; and (2) Clinical trials: The success of Daewoong Pharmaceutical's products depends on the results of clinical trials. The results of early clinical trials may not be indicative of the results of later-stage or larger-scale clinical trials.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159854/Daewoong_Pharmaceutical_image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1676530/Daewoong_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/daewoong-pharmaceuticals-fexuprazan-takes-its-first-step-into-africa-entering-into-a-partnership-with-cooper-pharma-the-no-1-pharmaceutical-company-in-morocco-in-the-field-of-digestive-health-301883698.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.