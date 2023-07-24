The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

24th July 2023

Sale of Lindsell Train Limited Shares

The Board of Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT") announces that it has agreed to sell 29 shares in Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL") for cash to the executive employees of LTL's profit share scheme alongside sales from Michael Lindsell and Nick Train, LTL's founders. The shares will be sold at LTL's prevailing market price of £12,157.95 per share, last calculated at 30th June 2023. The sale on 24th July 2023 will reduce LTIT's holdings to 6,421 shares of LTL.

