Royal KPN N.V.: KPN delivers continued Group service revenue growth, driven by strong commercial momentum

Press Release: KPN delivers continued Group service revenue growth, driven by strong commercial momentum

Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN delivers continued Group service revenue growth, driven by strong commercial momentum 24-Jul-2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- KPN is pleased to announce its Q2 2023 results. The accompanying webcast will be held today at 13:00 CEST. Program 12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees 13:00 CEST: Webcast The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1686057 24-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1686057&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2023 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)