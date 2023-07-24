Anzeige
Montag, 24.07.2023
Montagmorgen früh Platz nehmen und auf potenziell ganz großes Börsenkino spekulieren!?
Dow Jones News
24.07.2023 | 08:01
Royal KPN N.V.: KPN delivers continued Group service revenue growth, driven by strong commercial momentum

Press Release: KPN delivers continued Group service revenue growth, driven by strong commercial momentum 

Royal KPN N.V. 
Press Release: KPN delivers continued Group service revenue growth, driven by strong commercial momentum 
24-Jul-2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
KPN is pleased to announce its Q2 2023 results. 
The accompanying webcast will be held today at 13:00 CEST. 
Program 
12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees 
13:00 CEST: Webcast 
The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com 
 
For more information: 
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom 
Investor Relations 
Wilhelminakade 123 
3072 AP Rotterdam 
E-mail: ir@kpn.com 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1686057 24-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1686057&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2023 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

